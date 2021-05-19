TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Sells Baidu Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Bilibili Inc

- New Purchases: BABA, TME,
- Added Positions: VALE, IQ,
- Reduced Positions: BILI,
- Sold Out: BIDU, EDU, YSG,
- Vale SA (VALE) - 3,063,707 shares, 37.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.22%
- Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 274,685 shares, 20.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.15%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 89,300 shares, 14.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) - 988,000 shares, 14.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iQIYI Inc (IQ) - 1,172,150 shares, 13.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.22%
TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $212.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.2%. The holding were 89,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $14.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.19%. The holding were 988,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5.Sold Out: Yatsen Holding Ltd (YSG)
TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.29 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $18.26.
