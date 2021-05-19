Bridgefront Capital, LLC Buys Medtronic PLC, The Estee Lauder Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, American Water Works Co Inc, McDonald's Corp

- New Purchases: MDT, EL, BKNG, NEE, DIS, TMO, CB, KSU, PRAH, AMAT, ASML, RPM, TDG, CL, UDR, JNJ, SPLK, EXR, RGA, SIRI, CMI, FB, CHNG, STZ, NI, LSI, MSFT, SCHW, SPOT, PYPL, ETN, IT, MELI, NYCB, ALC, BMO, BERY, EA, SAP, UPS, C, EHC, MXIM, RCL, FRC, UA, APTV, SRPT, TJX, KO, FRT, INTC, PPL, VIAC, DOW, FE, GNTX, HASI, KDP, KEY, NOC, ZM, ADC, GOOGL, BCE, BA, CMS, CCEP, ES, MTB, MS, OHI, SNOW, APO, AN, CCL, EBS, PRU, SIVB, ZBRA, FANG, DISCA, UAL, VOYA, CCS, JBHT, K, SLB, SWX, TEL, THS, WPM, AME, BLUE, DRI, HII, LSXMK, LAD, TWLO, VER, AXTA, BNS, MTCH, PENN, SNA, TRV, ZG, BURL, DECK, DEA, FEYE, HMSY, MTZ, MGM, RH, SBNY, SFM, AVA, CMD, DVN, DUK, WTRG, FCX, IQV, MIME, PH, PLNT, SMG, SGEN, STLD, TSE, TYL, ULTA, VST, WWD, ATVI, AEM, AMT, AMN, AXSM, BDX, BRKR, CYBR, ENS, EEFT, HSY, TWNK, INTU, MA, MMS, OMCL, QDEL, SSNC, RUN, GOLF, CARG, CBOE, COUP, ELS, FVRR, JNPR, KHC, LSXMA, MAXR, MLI, SBCF, STWD, SU, TRGP, ADNT, ARI, BCS, BCO, CWEN, CRWD, EVR, FLGT, GOTU, GWPH, IQ, LLY, RAMP, MSTR, PCH, REGI, RSG, SXT, SAVE, ATR, CAG, CVA, FSLR, FBC, FLIR, GMED, HPE, IMAX, ICE, INVH, JBT, MKTX, PDCE, PB, SBUX, STM, TRP, TEX, TOT, TPIC, VLO, AQN, AMBA, CLVS, CHRS, GRA, HAE, HMN, IOVA, KR, MGLN, MTH, PRSP, SEIC, WAFD, WRE, WMB, AMZN, BYND, BKE, CALM, ENB, ENR, FCPT, GRBK, GDOT, JCI, MC, PCAR, DOC, RGNX, SKX, UBER, WDC, WSM, ALEX, AMRN, CWH, CINF, CRUS, CLGX, DAN, DLX, FLS, GWB, HQY, HNI, IIVI, INSM, JBL, KEYS, MHO, NEO, NYT, PCRX, PKG, SR, TTMI, UE, ARCT, AVNS, GOOS, CFFN, CRNC, CVET, COWN, DGII, ESTC, ETH, EXPE, GRWG, BEKE, LYB, MHK, NFG, NVRO, NOMD, RPAI, RBA, SLQT, SRCL, TEVA, UIS, UHS, VIRT, AKR, ABNB, ALK, BUD, APA, BDN, CATM, CRS, CTB, CRH, CSX, DRE, EXPO, FLXN, GVA, HTA, IRDM, YY, EYE, EGOV, OSK, PEN, POWI, RMD, RYTM, SPWH, FLOW, VECO, VMC, AAWW, BAND, BRC, CAMT, CSL, CUK, CNA, DENN, DOMO, EMN, RE, EVRG, AQUA, FATE, FOCS, FNKO, GNL, HAS, HA, HCAT, HCSG, HTLF, NGVT, ICPT, LEA, LBRT, LSPD, MIC, MAR, NBIX, NKLA, NWBI, OKE, PAGS, PAR, PDCO, PKI, RGEN, RLJ, RCKT, RYAAY, SMTC, ST, SSD, SKLZ, RGR, TMHC, TSLA, TTC, VRNS, WMG, HCC, WBS, WCC, APLS, AROC, AGO, ATRA, BGCP, BCRX, CSTL, IMMR, JACK, LADR, LESL, LTC, MITK, NXGN, PBA, PRDO, PLAB, QLYS, TCRR, THC, TEN, CDE, EXTR, MAG, PCG, VGR, ATNX, HLIT, MBT, MOGO, OXLC, PRQR, RGS, RBBN, XERS, AUY, AMRX, ATRS, CMO, CPRX, CDEV, CRK, FSM, INN, AEG, AWH, FINV, IVR, MFA, OPK, PGEN, TRVG, FLNT,
- Added Positions: ZTS, ROP, GOOG, ALL, SNPS, TSM, ALLE, GS, EIX, HUM, BAP, GWW, FLEX, PANW, EQR, NVO, TWTR, WEX, BG, MAS, SJM, TTWO, BILI, MASI, MDB, PSTG, SHW, NNN, TENB, CNP, ITRI, OLLI, AON, TCF, AIG, GEO, LNC, PINC, CM, DE, EXP, EMR, ENDP, FIVE, GDDY, HI, KPTI, LVS, NAVI, CCJ, CLH, CGNX, GWRE, RBC, RF, RHI, SJI, BBD, CVNA, HCA, KALA, LPSN, REGN, VIAV, DDD, FOLD, AXS, CNK, HAIN, LTHM, MCHP, PGRE, TWO, AVB, DQ, EW, GLNG, HLF, KTOS, ROIC, SBRA, NLY, BHC, BRBR, BRFS, CPRI, CAT, CTSH, COLM, CCK, IONS, MSGS, PTC, VRNT, WEN, XPO, EDIT, FLDM, FMC, HLI, J, LEG, MGP, NTRS, PTCT, REAL, ABCB, TFC,
- Reduced Positions: AWK, XOM, JPM, CVX, VZ, AGCO, ON, TRIP, GPS, PLAN, XYL, SPG, CERN, GLUU, WORK, RL, MTN, ALXN, FDX, BABA, SMAR, OC, CHGG, RJF, WELL, VMW, BMY, VICI, TS, WDAY, MOS, VFC, ADM, CNNE, HDB, FNV, VTR, DEO, HALO, HSBC, ZTO, ODFL, DHI, NUE, IPHI, AGNC, ALB, COG, TTEK, PBI, NHI, BKR, ORCL, ESRT, ATH, AGR, CS, WLTW, HEI, MDRX, AAL, DXC, ALE, QCOM, MWA, HOMB, VRSK, BKI, AMP, SJR, CUBE, WIT, ORA, MCS, DT, GOSS, EPC, MATX, NTGR, TCDA, MOMO, ARR, XRX, AKAM, ALV, TIMB, BHP, CXW, OXY, FND, MGA, KRG, HES, HPQ, FIXX, RY,
- Sold Out: D, MCD, APD, BLL, BSX, LOW, ECL, HON, XLNX, ED, EQIX, SNAP, DELL, LMT, A, PFE, DHR, NKE, ATO, BLK, VNO, ABC, DG, SO, INFO, ROKU, KL, TAP, AFL, DISH, FITB, ITW, MMC, CIT, ESS, ORLY, AIRC, DOCU, HD, NLSN, CMCSA, L, PRLB, RTX, CHD, WCN, W, GOLD, BHVN, MU, NTAP, VEEV, ABBV, FIS, IBN, CDW, SHOP, WMT, YELP, AZN, EXAS, JEF, MRTX, NOW, AZPN, MIDD, OKTA, PG, LUV, WPC, AMGN, HPP, PFG, RGLD, SQ, TT, FIVN, MCK, MRK, REG, ACN, BBL, GIS, IPG, LH, MDLZ, PSA, CTLT, CMC, INFY, PNM, DBX, NAV, NWSA, PNR, TCOM, VAR, ZBH, AEP, BXP, BP, CP, HR, INCY, IR, REXR, STX, TTD, TW, AVLR, BRO, NET, RKT, APH, EBAY, GKOS, AA, ARES, DISCK, GM, HRC, LYV, LITE, PHR, PNW, QRVO, AWI, AXON, CAH, CNC, HLT, KURA, LW, PINS, TXG, AMG, AIV, AX, BWXT, CPB, CG, GDS, HOG, OLN, DGX, SHAK, SNX, SYY, ALKS, DOX, BWA, BFAM, CTRE, INGR, KEX, LSCC, PFPT, SC, SAIC, SINA, STMP, YUMC, AVTR, BOOT, ENSG, FAF, KOD, MSM, SABR, SCI, WSFS, ALLO, AMH, BKU, BL, BPMC, CDNA, CLVT, CVLT, IVZ, PDD, PNFP, RCII, SEDG, VCYT, MT, AIZ, BB, CLR, CCI, DK, DKS, LB, MRNA, MNST, NJR, NTNX, NTR, PXD, RNR, SILK, SBGI, STT, SPWR, RARE, VCRA, TWOU, ACM, AEL, ACA, ACLS, BIG, BAH, OFC, CREE, CUB, NVTA, LC, OI, PAYX, PRPL, ROL, SNDR, SNBR, SPT, STAG, NOVA, URBN, WYNN, ADPT, AMRC, BYD, CASY, CMA, GLW, DCPH, EPR, EQH, FNF, GE, HUN, IRTC, PPG, SWCH, TSN, UNFI, VSTO, EGHT, AGIO, ADS, LNG, CME, COHU, ENTG, FFBC, GNRC, GPK, GRFS, GH, LII, MDLA, NPTN, NLOK, NUVA, PBF, PEB, PMT, PPD, RWT, SWAV, SVMK, SNV, TBIO, UMPQ, VG, WAB, XPEV, ARMK, ASAN, CAR, CCXI, CYRX, DDOG, DX, ETR, EOG, BEN, NTLA, LBTYA, MSCI, NRZ, PS, POST, SLGN, TAK, TBPH, TOL, TRMB, VSH, VC, WOR, ALTR, AXL, ANSS, CBT, CMG, CI, DEN, EPZM, FRO, GRUB, HST, IGT, XENT, IRWD, JELD, KRC, KNX, MNR, NVT, PFSI, QTRX, RXN, SBH, SWK, TDS, TRU, VRT, AGI, APG, CVI, FLR, IRT, KIM, KT, MAT, TGNA, TPH, ZUO, CERS, ETRN, INFN, INVA, INO, MUFG, FTI, UBS, ATEN, CRON, CBAY, DBI, F, TILE, NOK, PSEC, SYRS, TLRY, TLRY, VEDL, AM, ASMB, SBS, SID, CNDT, GPRO, LLNW, CGNT, CGNT, CX, GNW, GGB, HMY, HBM, ZAGG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Bridgefront Capital, LLC
- Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 22,498 shares, 0.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,106 shares, 0.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 127.57%
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 7,539 shares, 0.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 13,604 shares, 0.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 845.38%
- Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 902 shares, 0.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $125.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 22,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $298.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 7,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 27,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2270.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 902 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $169.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 9,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $456.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 3,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 845.38%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $171.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 13,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 670.10%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $431.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 4,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 127.57%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2308.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Allstate Corp (ALL)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 209.85%. The purchase prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1. The stock is now traded at around $135.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 16,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 534.27%. The purchase prices were between $218.49 and $292.09, with an estimated average price of $254.57. The stock is now traded at around $237.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 216.52%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $112.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 14,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87.Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66.Sold Out: Ball Corp (BLL)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $81.25 and $92.26, with an estimated average price of $87.56.Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.
