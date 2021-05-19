Bridgefront Capital, LLC Buys Medtronic PLC, The Estee Lauder Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, American Water Works Co Inc, McDonald's Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bridgefront Capital, LLC Buys Medtronic PLC, The Estee Lauder Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, American Water Works Co Inc, McDonald's Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bridgefront Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Medtronic PLC, The Estee Lauder Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Zoetis Inc, sells Dominion Energy Inc, American Water Works Co Inc, McDonald's Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Ball Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridgefront Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Bridgefront Capital, LLC owns 637 stocks with a total value of $320 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bridgefront Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bridgefront+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bridgefront Capital, LLC
  1. Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 22,498 shares, 0.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,106 shares, 0.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 127.57%
  3. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 7,539 shares, 0.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 13,604 shares, 0.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 845.38%
  5. Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 902 shares, 0.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $125.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 22,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $298.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 7,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 27,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2270.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $169.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 9,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $456.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 3,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 845.38%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $171.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 13,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 670.10%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $431.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 4,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 127.57%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2308.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 209.85%. The purchase prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1. The stock is now traded at around $135.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 16,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 534.27%. The purchase prices were between $218.49 and $292.09, with an estimated average price of $254.57. The stock is now traded at around $237.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 216.52%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $112.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 14,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87.

Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66.

Sold Out: Ball Corp (BLL)

Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $81.25 and $92.26, with an estimated average price of $87.56.

Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bridgefront Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Bridgefront Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bridgefront Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bridgefront Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bridgefront Capital, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider