Oceanlink Management Ltd. Buys LexinFintech Holdings, Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV, Sells GDS Holdings, Sea

For the details of OCEANLINK MANAGEMENT LTD.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oceanlink+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of OCEANLINK MANAGEMENT LTD.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (LX) - 15,513,116 shares, 53.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.56%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 485,448 shares, 37.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.57%
- Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV (BWMX) - 560,047 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.61%
- GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 70,000 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 94.49%
- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd (BEDU) - 74,834 shares, 0.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42%
Oceanlink Management Ltd. added to a holding in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd by 51.56%. The purchase prices were between $6.27 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $8.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.17%. The holding were 15,513,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV (BWMX)
Oceanlink Management Ltd. added to a holding in Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV by 139.61%. The purchase prices were between $33.73 and $45.51, with an estimated average price of $38.89. The stock is now traded at around $42.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 560,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of OCEANLINK MANAGEMENT LTD.. Also check out:
