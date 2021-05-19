Oceanlink Management Ltd. Buys LexinFintech Holdings, Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV, Sells GDS Holdings, Sea

Added Positions: LX, BWMX,

LX, BWMX, Reduced Positions: GDS, SE, BEDU,

Investment company Oceanlink Management Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys LexinFintech Holdings, Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV, sells GDS Holdings, Sea during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oceanlink Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Oceanlink Management Ltd. owns 5 stocks with a total value of $292 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (LX) - 15,513,116 shares, 53.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.56% Sea Ltd (SE) - 485,448 shares, 37.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.57% Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV (BWMX) - 560,047 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.61% GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 70,000 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 94.49% Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd (BEDU) - 74,834 shares, 0.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42%

Oceanlink Management Ltd. added to a holding in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd by 51.56%. The purchase prices were between $6.27 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $8.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.17%. The holding were 15,513,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oceanlink Management Ltd. added to a holding in Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV by 139.61%. The purchase prices were between $33.73 and $45.51, with an estimated average price of $38.89. The stock is now traded at around $42.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 560,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.