Infusive Asset Management Inc. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Starbucks Corp, Sells Carter's Inc, Chewy Inc

Investment company Infusive Asset Management Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Starbucks Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Trip.com Group, sells Carter's Inc, Chewy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Infusive Asset Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Infusive Asset Management Inc. owns 75 stocks with a total value of $427 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 178,227 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.52% Facebook Inc (FB) - 109,688 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 256,526 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.93% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,001 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1054.85% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 124,832 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.48%

Infusive Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1319.12 and $1550.49, with an estimated average price of $1447.5. The stock is now traded at around $1307.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 78 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $64.35, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $65.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.01 and $49.1, with an estimated average price of $39.05. The stock is now traded at around $42.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 23 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Foot Locker Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.1 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $50.82. The stock is now traded at around $61.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 16 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1054.85%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3231.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.58%. The holding were 10,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 32.52%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $212.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 178,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 165.56%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $109.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 117,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 40.43%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $169.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 143,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 211.53%. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $41.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 244,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 26.48%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $244.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 124,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $76.33 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $97.66.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Carter's Inc. The sale prices were between $82.6 and $104.99, with an estimated average price of $92.55.