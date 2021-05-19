Logo
Infusive Asset Management Inc. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Starbucks Corp, Sells Carter's Inc, Chewy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Infusive Asset Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Starbucks Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Trip.com Group, sells Carter's Inc, Chewy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Infusive Asset Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Infusive Asset Management Inc. owns 75 stocks with a total value of $427 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/infusive+asset+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Infusive Asset Management Inc.
  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 178,227 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.52%
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 109,688 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 256,526 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.93%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,001 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1054.85%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 124,832 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.48%
New Purchase: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1319.12 and $1550.49, with an estimated average price of $1447.5. The stock is now traded at around $1307.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 78 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $64.35, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $65.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (PLAY)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.01 and $49.1, with an estimated average price of $39.05. The stock is now traded at around $42.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 23 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Foot Locker Inc (FL)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Foot Locker Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.1 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $50.82. The stock is now traded at around $61.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 16 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1054.85%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3231.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.58%. The holding were 10,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 32.52%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $212.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 178,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 165.56%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $109.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 117,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 40.43%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $169.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 143,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 211.53%. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $41.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 244,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 26.48%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $244.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 124,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $76.33 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $97.66.

Sold Out: Carter's Inc (CRI)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Carter's Inc. The sale prices were between $82.6 and $104.99, with an estimated average price of $92.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of Infusive Asset Management Inc.. Also check out:

1. Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Infusive Asset Management Inc. keeps buying
