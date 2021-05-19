Ararat Capital Management, LP Buys Elastic NV, SelectQuote Inc, Ingevity Corp, Sells Open Lending Corp, Byline Bancorp Inc, Sabre Corp

- New Purchases: ESTC, DEN,
- Added Positions: SLQT, NGVT, GDDY, VICR,
- Reduced Positions: LPRO, BY, PTON, CASH, FTDR, MBUU, LAUR, SONO, TLND, PRPL,
- Sold Out: SABR,
- Talend SA (TLND) - 367,907 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.11%
- SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) - 666,700 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.25%
- GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 169,382 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.77%
- Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) - 407,005 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.25%
- Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) - 139,340 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.93%
Ararat Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Elastic NV. The purchase prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45. The stock is now traded at around $108.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 65,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Denbury Inc (DEN)
Ararat Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Denbury Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.81 and $47.89, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $57.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)
Ararat Capital Management, LP added to a holding in SelectQuote Inc by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $32.22, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $21.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 666,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ingevity Corp (NGVT)
Ararat Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Ingevity Corp by 22.47%. The purchase prices were between $65.69 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $72.76. The stock is now traded at around $87.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 146,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Sabre Corp (SABR)
Ararat Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Sabre Corp. The sale prices were between $10.78 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $13.52.
