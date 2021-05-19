Ararat Capital Management, LP Buys Elastic NV, SelectQuote Inc, Ingevity Corp, Sells Open Lending Corp, Byline Bancorp Inc, Sabre Corp

New Purchases: ESTC, DEN,

ESTC, DEN, Added Positions: SLQT, NGVT, GDDY, VICR,

SLQT, NGVT, GDDY, VICR, Reduced Positions: LPRO, BY, PTON, CASH, FTDR, MBUU, LAUR, SONO, TLND, PRPL,

LPRO, BY, PTON, CASH, FTDR, MBUU, LAUR, SONO, TLND, PRPL, Sold Out: SABR,

Investment company Ararat Capital Management, LP Current Portfolio ) buys Elastic NV, SelectQuote Inc, Ingevity Corp, Denbury Inc, sells Open Lending Corp, Byline Bancorp Inc, Sabre Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ararat Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, Ararat Capital Management, LP owns 20 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Talend SA (TLND) - 367,907 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.11% SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) - 666,700 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.25% GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 169,382 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.77% Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) - 407,005 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.25% Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) - 139,340 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.93%

Ararat Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Elastic NV. The purchase prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45. The stock is now traded at around $108.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 65,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ararat Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Denbury Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.81 and $47.89, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $57.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ararat Capital Management, LP added to a holding in SelectQuote Inc by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $32.22, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $21.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 666,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ararat Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Ingevity Corp by 22.47%. The purchase prices were between $65.69 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $72.76. The stock is now traded at around $87.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 146,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ararat Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Sabre Corp. The sale prices were between $10.78 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $13.52.