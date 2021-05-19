Logo
Socorro Asset Management LP Buys The AES Corp, Morgan Stanley, Garmin, Sells Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, Hyatt Hotels Corp, Southwest Airlines Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Socorro Asset Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys The AES Corp, Morgan Stanley, Garmin, Sun Communities Inc, Carrier Global Corp, sells Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, Hyatt Hotels Corp, Southwest Airlines Co, American Express Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Socorro Asset Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Socorro Asset Management LP owns 32 stocks with a total value of $226 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Socorro Asset Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/socorro+asset+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Socorro Asset Management LP
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 64,434 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.42%
  2. Cummins Inc (CMI) - 37,456 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.52%
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 25,105 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.74%
  4. Carrier Global Corp (CARR) - 206,728 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.92%
  5. Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 72,142 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
New Purchase: The AES Corp (AES)

Socorro Asset Management LP initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $24.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 251,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Socorro Asset Management LP initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $86.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 71,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)

Socorro Asset Management LP initiated holding in Garmin Ltd. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $132.48, with an estimated average price of $124.54. The stock is now traded at around $138.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 37,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

Socorro Asset Management LP added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 79.03%. The purchase prices were between $139 and $155.6, with an estimated average price of $147.68. The stock is now traded at around $164.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 52,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Socorro Asset Management LP added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 47.92%. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 206,728 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Socorro Asset Management LP added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 24.09%. The purchase prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4. The stock is now traded at around $135.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 56,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)

Socorro Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $83.91.

Sold Out: Hyatt Hotels Corp (H)

Socorro Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The sale prices were between $65.66 and $91.15, with an estimated average price of $78.61.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Socorro Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)

Socorro Asset Management LP sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of Socorro Asset Management LP. Also check out:

1. Socorro Asset Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Socorro Asset Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Socorro Asset Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Socorro Asset Management LP keeps buying
