Socorro Asset Management LP Buys The AES Corp, Morgan Stanley, Garmin, Sells Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, Hyatt Hotels Corp, Southwest Airlines Co

New Purchases: AES, MS, GRMN,

AES, MS, GRMN, Added Positions: SUI, CARR, SRE, CMI, BLL, ARE, MA, UNP, PLD, MCO, HD, DTE, KO, AAPL, BDX, CCI, ABT, MSFT, TXN,

SUI, CARR, SRE, CMI, BLL, ARE, MA, UNP, PLD, MCO, HD, DTE, KO, AAPL, BDX, CCI, ABT, MSFT, TXN, Reduced Positions: JPM, SYY, PEP, BAC, CUZ, LRCX, ETN, CAT, MDT,

JPM, SYY, PEP, BAC, CUZ, LRCX, ETN, CAT, MDT, Sold Out: BAH, H, LUV, AXP,

Investment company Socorro Asset Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys The AES Corp, Morgan Stanley, Garmin, Sun Communities Inc, Carrier Global Corp, sells Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, Hyatt Hotels Corp, Southwest Airlines Co, American Express Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Socorro Asset Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Socorro Asset Management LP owns 32 stocks with a total value of $226 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Socorro Asset Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/socorro+asset+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 64,434 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.42% Cummins Inc (CMI) - 37,456 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.52% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 25,105 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.74% Carrier Global Corp (CARR) - 206,728 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.92% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 72,142 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%

Socorro Asset Management LP initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $24.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 251,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Socorro Asset Management LP initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $86.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 71,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Socorro Asset Management LP initiated holding in Garmin Ltd. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $132.48, with an estimated average price of $124.54. The stock is now traded at around $138.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 37,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Socorro Asset Management LP added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 79.03%. The purchase prices were between $139 and $155.6, with an estimated average price of $147.68. The stock is now traded at around $164.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 52,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Socorro Asset Management LP added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 47.92%. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 206,728 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Socorro Asset Management LP added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 24.09%. The purchase prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4. The stock is now traded at around $135.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 56,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Socorro Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $83.91.

Socorro Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The sale prices were between $65.66 and $91.15, with an estimated average price of $78.61.

Socorro Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

Socorro Asset Management LP sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09.