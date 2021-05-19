6elm Capital LP Buys TripAdvisor Inc, Trip.com Group, NetEase Inc, Sells Pinterest Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, 21Vianet Group Inc

- New Purchases: TRIP, TCOM, NTES, LYFT, W, TME, MGM, TMUS,
- Added Positions: ZG, PENN, ABNB, DISCA, WSM,
- Sold Out: PINS, PTON, VNET, EDU, VIPS, FTCH, OPEN,
For the details of 6elm Capital LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/6elm+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of 6elm Capital LP
- TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP) - 411,344 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 515,000 shares, 11.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Zillow Group Inc (ZG) - 142,201 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.12%
- Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) - 89,474 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.81%
- NetEase Inc (NTES) - 153,800 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
6elm Capital LP initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $40.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.46%. The holding were 411,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)
6elm Capital LP initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $41.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.49%. The holding were 515,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NetEase Inc (NTES)
6elm Capital LP initiated holding in NetEase Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.74 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.47. The stock is now traded at around $110.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.94%. The holding were 153,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
6elm Capital LP initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.46%. The holding were 209,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wayfair Inc (W)
6elm Capital LP initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04. The stock is now traded at around $302.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.93%. The holding were 39,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
6elm Capital LP initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $14.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.31%. The holding were 460,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)
6elm Capital LP added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 70.12%. The purchase prices were between $122.88 and $203.79, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $109.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 142,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
6elm Capital LP added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 94.79%. The purchase prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89. The stock is now traded at around $78.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 140,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
6elm Capital LP added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 57.77%. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $138.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 74,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
6elm Capital LP added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 54.62%. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 178,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
6elm Capital LP sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
6elm Capital LP sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.Sold Out: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)
6elm Capital LP sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $28.08 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $36.91.Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
6elm Capital LP sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5.Sold Out: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
6elm Capital LP sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47.Sold Out: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
6elm Capital LP sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31.
Here is the complete portfolio of 6elm Capital LP. Also check out:
1. 6elm Capital LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. 6elm Capital LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 6elm Capital LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 6elm Capital LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment