6elm Capital LP Buys TripAdvisor Inc, Trip.com Group, NetEase Inc, Sells Pinterest Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, 21Vianet Group Inc

Investment company 6elm Capital LP Current Portfolio ) buys TripAdvisor Inc, Trip.com Group, NetEase Inc, Lyft Inc, Wayfair Inc, sells Pinterest Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, 21Vianet Group Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Vipshop Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 6elm Capital LP. As of 2021Q1, 6elm Capital LP owns 13 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP) - 411,344 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. New Position Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 515,000 shares, 11.49% of the total portfolio. New Position Zillow Group Inc (ZG) - 142,201 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.12% Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) - 89,474 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.81% NetEase Inc (NTES) - 153,800 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. New Position

6elm Capital LP initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $40.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.46%. The holding were 411,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

6elm Capital LP initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $41.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.49%. The holding were 515,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

6elm Capital LP initiated holding in NetEase Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.74 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.47. The stock is now traded at around $110.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.94%. The holding were 153,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

6elm Capital LP initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.46%. The holding were 209,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

6elm Capital LP initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04. The stock is now traded at around $302.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.93%. The holding were 39,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

6elm Capital LP initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $14.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.31%. The holding were 460,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

6elm Capital LP added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 70.12%. The purchase prices were between $122.88 and $203.79, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $109.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 142,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.

6elm Capital LP added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 94.79%. The purchase prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89. The stock is now traded at around $78.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 140,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

6elm Capital LP added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 57.77%. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $138.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 74,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

6elm Capital LP added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 54.62%. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 178,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

6elm Capital LP sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53.

6elm Capital LP sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.

6elm Capital LP sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $28.08 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $36.91.

6elm Capital LP sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5.

6elm Capital LP sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47.

6elm Capital LP sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31.