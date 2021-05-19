Technology Crossover Management X, Ltd. Buys GoodRx Holdings Inc

Added Positions: GDRX,

Investment company Technology Crossover Management X, Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys GoodRx Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Technology Crossover Management X, Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Technology Crossover Management X, Ltd. owns 4 stocks with a total value of $433 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 1,724,137 shares, 44.80% of the total portfolio. Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) - 4,450,000 shares, 23.74% of the total portfolio. Talend SA (TLND) - 1,560,000 shares, 22.94% of the total portfolio. GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) - 944,585 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.92%

Technology Crossover Management X, Ltd. added to a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc by 88.92%. The purchase prices were between $35.03 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $29.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 944,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.