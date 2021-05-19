Technology Crossover Management X, Ltd. Buys GoodRx Holdings Inc

Investment company Technology Crossover Management X, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys GoodRx Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Technology Crossover Management X, Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Technology Crossover Management X, Ltd. owns 4 stocks with a total value of $433 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Technology Crossover Management X, Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Technology Crossover Management X, Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Technology Crossover Management X, Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Technology Crossover Management X, Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Technology Crossover Management X, Ltd. keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of Technology Crossover Management X, Ltd.
- Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 1,724,137 shares, 44.80% of the total portfolio.
- Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) - 4,450,000 shares, 23.74% of the total portfolio.
- Talend SA (TLND) - 1,560,000 shares, 22.94% of the total portfolio.
- GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) - 944,585 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.92%
Technology Crossover Management X, Ltd. added to a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc by 88.92%. The purchase prices were between $35.03 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $29.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 944,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.
