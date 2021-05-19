Foresite Capital Management V, LLC Buys Cullinan Oncology Inc, Gemini Therapeutics Inc, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Sells Oaktree Acquisition Corp, AbCellera Biologics Inc

For the details of Foresite Capital Management V, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/foresite+capital+management+v%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Foresite Capital Management V, LLC
- Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM) - 2,731,410 shares, 39.63% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Gemini Therapeutics Inc (GMTX) - 2,435,125 shares, 11.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) - 1,258,243 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Kinnate Biopharma Inc (KNTE) - 875,001 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio.
- Pharvaris NV (PHVS) - 664,142 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
Foresite Capital Management V, LLC initiated holding in Cullinan Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $40.59. The stock is now traded at around $31.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 39.63%. The holding were 2,731,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gemini Therapeutics Inc (GMTX)
Foresite Capital Management V, LLC initiated holding in Gemini Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $18, with an estimated average price of $14.81. The stock is now traded at around $10.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.49%. The holding were 2,435,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)
Foresite Capital Management V, LLC initiated holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $19.63. The stock is now traded at around $22.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.04%. The holding were 1,258,243 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pharvaris NV (PHVS)
Foresite Capital Management V, LLC initiated holding in Pharvaris NV. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $40.11, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.970600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.47%. The holding were 664,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS)
Foresite Capital Management V, LLC initiated holding in Hims & Hers Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.62 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $16.89. The stock is now traded at around $10.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.87%. The holding were 1,056,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Olink Holding AB (OLK)
Foresite Capital Management V, LLC initiated holding in Olink Holding AB. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $36, with an estimated average price of $33.69. The stock is now traded at around $28.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Oaktree Acquisition Corp (OAC)
Foresite Capital Management V, LLC sold out a holding in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $15.34 and $18.04, with an estimated average price of $16.7.Sold Out: AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)
Foresite Capital Management V, LLC sold out a holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The sale prices were between $23.29 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $39.89.
