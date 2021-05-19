Foresite Capital Management V, LLC Buys Cullinan Oncology Inc, Gemini Therapeutics Inc, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Sells Oaktree Acquisition Corp, AbCellera Biologics Inc

New Purchases: CGEM, GMTX, ACRS, PHVS, HIMS, OLK, FSII, RACB, IMVT,

Investment company Foresite Capital Management V, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Cullinan Oncology Inc, Gemini Therapeutics Inc, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Pharvaris NV, Hims & Hers Health Inc, sells Oaktree Acquisition Corp, AbCellera Biologics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foresite Capital Management V, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Foresite Capital Management V, LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $287 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM) - 2,731,410 shares, 39.63% of the total portfolio. New Position Gemini Therapeutics Inc (GMTX) - 2,435,125 shares, 11.49% of the total portfolio. New Position Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) - 1,258,243 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. New Position Kinnate Biopharma Inc (KNTE) - 875,001 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Pharvaris NV (PHVS) - 664,142 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. New Position

Foresite Capital Management V, LLC initiated holding in Cullinan Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $40.59. The stock is now traded at around $31.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 39.63%. The holding were 2,731,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foresite Capital Management V, LLC initiated holding in Gemini Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $18, with an estimated average price of $14.81. The stock is now traded at around $10.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.49%. The holding were 2,435,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foresite Capital Management V, LLC initiated holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $19.63. The stock is now traded at around $22.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.04%. The holding were 1,258,243 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foresite Capital Management V, LLC initiated holding in Pharvaris NV. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $40.11, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.970600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.47%. The holding were 664,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foresite Capital Management V, LLC initiated holding in Hims & Hers Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.62 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $16.89. The stock is now traded at around $10.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.87%. The holding were 1,056,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foresite Capital Management V, LLC initiated holding in Olink Holding AB. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $36, with an estimated average price of $33.69. The stock is now traded at around $28.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foresite Capital Management V, LLC sold out a holding in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $15.34 and $18.04, with an estimated average price of $16.7.

Foresite Capital Management V, LLC sold out a holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The sale prices were between $23.29 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $39.89.