Zeno Research, LLC Buys TELUS Corp, AT&T Inc, Altice USA Inc, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, Uniti Group Inc, The Walt Disney Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Zeno Research, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys TELUS Corp, AT&T Inc, Altice USA Inc, Equinix Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells T-Mobile US Inc, Uniti Group Inc, The Walt Disney Co, CyrusOne Inc, Warner Music Group Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zeno Research, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Zeno Research, LLC owns 18 stocks with a total value of $52 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Zeno Research, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zeno+research%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Zeno Research, LLC
  1. CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) - 43,677 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.63%
  2. Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) - 149,759 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.29%
  3. TELUS Corp (TU) - 236,120 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. CyrusOne Inc (CONE) - 59,908 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 67.48%
  5. AT&T Inc (T) - 133,554 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: TELUS Corp (TU)

Zeno Research, LLC initiated holding in TELUS Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.91 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.1%. The holding were 236,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

Zeno Research, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $28.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.82%. The holding were 133,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Zeno Research, LLC initiated holding in Altice USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.42 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.5%. The holding were 87,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Zeno Research, LLC initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $715.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 3,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Zeno Research, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3231.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 656 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Zeno Research, LLC added to a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp by 34.63%. The purchase prices were between $108.82 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $121.69. The stock is now traded at around $118.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 43,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Zeno Research, LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Zeno Research, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.

Sold Out: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)

Zeno Research, LLC sold out a holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $17.13 and $28.03, with an estimated average price of $19.72.

Sold Out: Rogers Communications Inc (RCI)

Zeno Research, LLC sold out a holding in Rogers Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.25 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $46.79.

Sold Out: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)

Zeno Research, LLC sold out a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $78.86 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $99.93.

Sold Out: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Zeno Research, LLC sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32.



