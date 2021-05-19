Zeno Research, LLC Buys TELUS Corp, AT&T Inc, Altice USA Inc, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, Uniti Group Inc, The Walt Disney Co

- New Purchases: TU, T, ATUS, EQIX, AMZN,
- Added Positions: COR, SEAS,
- Reduced Positions: UNIT, DIS, CONE, WMG, FB, SBAC, IHRT, AMT, LAMR, LSXMA, CHTR,
- Sold Out: TMUS, NFLX, SJR, RCI, GDS, LBRDK, IPG, SIX, DLR, NXST, GTN, DISH,
- CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) - 43,677 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.63%
- Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) - 149,759 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.29%
- TELUS Corp (TU) - 236,120 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
- CyrusOne Inc (CONE) - 59,908 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 67.48%
- AT&T Inc (T) - 133,554 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
Zeno Research, LLC initiated holding in TELUS Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.91 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.1%. The holding were 236,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)
Zeno Research, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $28.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.82%. The holding were 133,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
Zeno Research, LLC initiated holding in Altice USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.42 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.5%. The holding were 87,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Zeno Research, LLC initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $715.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 3,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Zeno Research, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3231.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 656 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)
Zeno Research, LLC added to a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp by 34.63%. The purchase prices were between $108.82 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $121.69. The stock is now traded at around $118.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 43,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Zeno Research, LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Zeno Research, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.Sold Out: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)
Zeno Research, LLC sold out a holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $17.13 and $28.03, with an estimated average price of $19.72.Sold Out: Rogers Communications Inc (RCI)
Zeno Research, LLC sold out a holding in Rogers Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.25 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $46.79.Sold Out: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)
Zeno Research, LLC sold out a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $78.86 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $99.93.Sold Out: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)
Zeno Research, LLC sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32.
