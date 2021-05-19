Force Hill Capital Management LP Buys Uber Technologies Inc, Accenture PLC, Texas Instruments Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, Alphabet Inc, ServiceNow Inc

- New Purchases: UBER, ACN, TXN, T, NVDA, DIS, ROKU, PAYC, SNAP, ABNB, AYX, EXPE, ZM, BILL, CTXS, V, INTC, IIVI, CGNX, MTCH, SNPS, TER, AMD, VSH,
- Added Positions: JBL, APH, SNOW, SYNA, CRUS, EPAM, MXL, MU,
- Reduced Positions: STX, TTD, ST, AMAT, NXPI, TWLO, FLEX, ARW, AMKR,
- Sold Out: MA, GOOGL, NOW, ANET, COUP, RNG, OKTA, ASML, PANW, CRWD, ESTC, MCHP, AAPL, LITE, AVGO, QRVO, VIAV, OLED,
For the details of Force Hill Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/force+hill+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Force Hill Capital Management LP
- Jabil Inc (JBL) - 437,918 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 208.39%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 169,769 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.65%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 404,100 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 94,400 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.95%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 78,100 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $49.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 404,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $280.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 78,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $181.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 113,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)
Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $28.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 685,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $562.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 35,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $169.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 95,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Jabil Inc (JBL)
Force Hill Capital Management LP added to a holding in Jabil Inc by 208.39%. The purchase prices were between $41.37 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $45.54. The stock is now traded at around $54.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 437,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amphenol Corp (APH)
Force Hill Capital Management LP added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 205.76%. The purchase prices were between $60.04 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $65.01. The stock is now traded at around $65.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 233,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Force Hill Capital Management LP added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 71.95%. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $228.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 94,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Synaptics Inc (SYNA)
Force Hill Capital Management LP added to a holding in Synaptics Inc by 98.14%. The purchase prices were between $97.4 and $143.2, with an estimated average price of $121.86. The stock is now traded at around $121.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 73,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS)
Force Hill Capital Management LP added to a holding in Cirrus Logic Inc by 27.89%. The purchase prices were between $73.85 and $101.35, with an estimated average price of $86.63. The stock is now traded at around $74.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 147,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.Sold Out: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Arista Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $267.83 and $323.31, with an estimated average price of $299.53.Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92.Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91.
Here is the complete portfolio of Force Hill Capital Management LP.
