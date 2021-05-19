Force Hill Capital Management LP Buys Uber Technologies Inc, Accenture PLC, Texas Instruments Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, Alphabet Inc, ServiceNow Inc

New Purchases: UBER, ACN, TXN, T, NVDA, DIS, ROKU, PAYC, SNAP, ABNB, AYX, EXPE, ZM, BILL, CTXS, V, INTC, IIVI, CGNX, MTCH, SNPS, TER, AMD, VSH,

Investment company Force Hill Capital Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys Uber Technologies Inc, Accenture PLC, Texas Instruments Inc, AT&T Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells Mastercard Inc, Alphabet Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Coupa Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Force Hill Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Force Hill Capital Management LP owns 41 stocks with a total value of $495 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Jabil Inc (JBL) - 437,918 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 208.39% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 169,769 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.65% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 404,100 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. New Position Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 94,400 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.95% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 78,100 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. New Position

Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $49.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 404,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $280.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 78,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $181.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 113,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $28.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 685,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $562.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 35,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $169.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 95,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Force Hill Capital Management LP added to a holding in Jabil Inc by 208.39%. The purchase prices were between $41.37 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $45.54. The stock is now traded at around $54.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 437,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Force Hill Capital Management LP added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 205.76%. The purchase prices were between $60.04 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $65.01. The stock is now traded at around $65.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 233,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Force Hill Capital Management LP added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 71.95%. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $228.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 94,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Force Hill Capital Management LP added to a holding in Synaptics Inc by 98.14%. The purchase prices were between $97.4 and $143.2, with an estimated average price of $121.86. The stock is now traded at around $121.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 73,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Force Hill Capital Management LP added to a holding in Cirrus Logic Inc by 27.89%. The purchase prices were between $73.85 and $101.35, with an estimated average price of $86.63. The stock is now traded at around $74.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 147,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.

Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.

Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Arista Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $267.83 and $323.31, with an estimated average price of $299.53.

Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92.

Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91.