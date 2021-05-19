Logo
Force Hill Capital Management LP Buys Uber Technologies Inc, Accenture PLC, Texas Instruments Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, Alphabet Inc, ServiceNow Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Force Hill Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Uber Technologies Inc, Accenture PLC, Texas Instruments Inc, AT&T Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells Mastercard Inc, Alphabet Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Coupa Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Force Hill Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Force Hill Capital Management LP owns 41 stocks with a total value of $495 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Force Hill Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/force+hill+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Force Hill Capital Management LP
  1. Jabil Inc (JBL) - 437,918 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 208.39%
  2. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 169,769 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.65%
  3. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 404,100 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 94,400 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.95%
  5. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 78,100 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $49.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 404,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $280.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 78,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $181.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 113,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $28.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 685,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $562.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 35,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $169.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 95,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Jabil Inc (JBL)

Force Hill Capital Management LP added to a holding in Jabil Inc by 208.39%. The purchase prices were between $41.37 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $45.54. The stock is now traded at around $54.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 437,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amphenol Corp (APH)

Force Hill Capital Management LP added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 205.76%. The purchase prices were between $60.04 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $65.01. The stock is now traded at around $65.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 233,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Force Hill Capital Management LP added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 71.95%. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $228.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 94,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Synaptics Inc (SYNA)

Force Hill Capital Management LP added to a holding in Synaptics Inc by 98.14%. The purchase prices were between $97.4 and $143.2, with an estimated average price of $121.86. The stock is now traded at around $121.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 73,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS)

Force Hill Capital Management LP added to a holding in Cirrus Logic Inc by 27.89%. The purchase prices were between $73.85 and $101.35, with an estimated average price of $86.63. The stock is now traded at around $74.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 147,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.

Sold Out: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Arista Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $267.83 and $323.31, with an estimated average price of $299.53.

Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92.

Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of Force Hill Capital Management LP. Also check out:

