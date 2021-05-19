Logo
Resolute Partners Group Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco China Technology ETF, Sells Skyworks Solutions Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Resolute Partners Group (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco China Technology ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells Skyworks Solutions Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, eBay Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Resolute Partners Group. As of 2021Q1, Resolute Partners Group owns 40 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Resolute Partners Group's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/resolute+partners+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Resolute Partners Group
  1. Unity Software Inc (U) - 33,639,618 shares, 95.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.99%
  2. Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 641,871 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 87,753 shares, 0.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.88%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 43,058 shares, 0.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.84%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 145,580 shares, 0.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.77%
New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Resolute Partners Group initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $102.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

Resolute Partners Group initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $54.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

Resolute Partners Group initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.39 and $139.99, with an estimated average price of $97.7. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Resolute Partners Group initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $200.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT)

Resolute Partners Group initiated holding in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $52.67, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $27.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Resolute Partners Group added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.88%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $377.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 87,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Resolute Partners Group added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 110.84%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $322.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 43,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)

Resolute Partners Group added to a holding in Invesco China Technology ETF by 121.85%. The purchase prices were between $79.33 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $92.78. The stock is now traded at around $78.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 50,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Resolute Partners Group added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.50%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 45,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Resolute Partners Group added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.09%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 87,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

Resolute Partners Group added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 71.19%. The purchase prices were between $61.75 and $80.95, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $59.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Resolute Partners Group sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.

Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Resolute Partners Group sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59.

Sold Out: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Resolute Partners Group sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48.

Sold Out: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Resolute Partners Group sold out a holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $84.6 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $89.63.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Resolute Partners Group sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Resolute Partners Group sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of Resolute Partners Group. Also check out:

1. Resolute Partners Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Resolute Partners Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Resolute Partners Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Resolute Partners Group keeps buying
