Resolute Partners Group Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco China Technology ETF, Sells Skyworks Solutions Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc

Investment company Resolute Partners Group Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco China Technology ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells Skyworks Solutions Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, eBay Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Resolute Partners Group. As of 2021Q1, Resolute Partners Group owns 40 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Unity Software Inc (U) - 33,639,618 shares, 95.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.99% Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 641,871 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 87,753 shares, 0.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.88% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 43,058 shares, 0.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.84% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 145,580 shares, 0.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.77%

Resolute Partners Group initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $102.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Resolute Partners Group initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $54.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Resolute Partners Group initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.39 and $139.99, with an estimated average price of $97.7. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Resolute Partners Group initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $200.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Resolute Partners Group initiated holding in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $52.67, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $27.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Resolute Partners Group added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.88%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $377.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 87,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Resolute Partners Group added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 110.84%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $322.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 43,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Resolute Partners Group added to a holding in Invesco China Technology ETF by 121.85%. The purchase prices were between $79.33 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $92.78. The stock is now traded at around $78.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 50,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Resolute Partners Group added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.50%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 45,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Resolute Partners Group added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.09%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 87,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Resolute Partners Group added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 71.19%. The purchase prices were between $61.75 and $80.95, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $59.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Resolute Partners Group sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.

Resolute Partners Group sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59.

Resolute Partners Group sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48.

Resolute Partners Group sold out a holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $84.6 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $89.63.

Resolute Partners Group sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.

Resolute Partners Group sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.