11 Capital Partners LP Buys Microsoft Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Glass Houses Acquisition Corp, Sells Visa Inc, Copart Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc

Investment company 11 Capital Partners LP Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Glass Houses Acquisition Corp, Sea, Clarivate PLC, sells Visa Inc, Copart Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 11 Capital Partners LP. As of 2021Q1, 11 Capital Partners LP owns 20 stocks with a total value of $439 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 143,600 shares, 12.97% of the total portfolio. Clarivate PLC (CLVT) - 1,110,381 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.07% Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) - 695,273 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.41% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,771 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 112,870 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. New Position

11 Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.06%. The holding were 112,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

11 Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $212.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.94%. The holding were 114,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

11 Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 1,998,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

11 Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $226.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 57,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 37.07%. The purchase prices were between $21.28 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $28.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 1,110,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.

11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 40.16%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3231.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 8,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc by 27.41%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.38. The stock is now traded at around $36.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 695,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 30.55%. The purchase prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $90.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 268,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.

11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 30.99%. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $273.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 55,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32. The stock is now traded at around $160.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 129,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

11 Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.

11 Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $103.99 and $122.18, with an estimated average price of $112.86.

11 Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $45.01 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $49.29.