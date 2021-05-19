11 Capital Partners LP Buys Microsoft Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Glass Houses Acquisition Corp, Sells Visa Inc, Copart Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

11 Capital Partners LP Buys Microsoft Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Glass Houses Acquisition Corp, Sells Visa Inc, Copart Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company 11 Capital Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Glass Houses Acquisition Corp, Sea, Clarivate PLC, sells Visa Inc, Copart Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 11 Capital Partners LP. As of 2021Q1, 11 Capital Partners LP owns 20 stocks with a total value of $439 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 11 Capital Partners LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/11+capital+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 11 Capital Partners LP
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 143,600 shares, 12.97% of the total portfolio.
  2. Clarivate PLC (CLVT) - 1,110,381 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.07%
  3. Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) - 695,273 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.41%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,771 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.16%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 112,870 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

11 Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.06%. The holding were 112,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

11 Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $212.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.94%. The holding were 114,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Glass Houses Acquisition Corp (GLHAU)

11 Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 1,998,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

11 Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $226.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 57,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)

11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 37.07%. The purchase prices were between $21.28 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $28.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 1,110,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 40.16%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3231.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 8,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)

11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc by 27.41%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.38. The stock is now traded at around $36.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 695,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 30.55%. The purchase prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $90.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 268,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 30.99%. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $273.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 55,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32. The stock is now traded at around $160.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 129,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

11 Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.

Sold Out: Copart Inc (CPRT)

11 Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $103.99 and $122.18, with an estimated average price of $112.86.

Sold Out: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)

11 Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $45.01 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $49.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of 11 Capital Partners LP. Also check out:

1. 11 Capital Partners LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. 11 Capital Partners LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 11 Capital Partners LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 11 Capital Partners LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider