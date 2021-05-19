Logo
Connacht Asset Management LP Buys DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, FinServ Acquisition Corp, JetBlue Airways Corp, Sells Camping World Holdings Inc, DraftKings Inc, Constellation Brands Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Connacht Asset Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, FinServ Acquisition Corp, JetBlue Airways Corp, Wynn Resorts, Eagle Bancorp Inc, sells Camping World Holdings Inc, DraftKings Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Capri Holdings, Sonos Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Connacht Asset Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Connacht Asset Management LP owns 118 stocks with a total value of $450 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Connacht Asset Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/connacht+asset+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Connacht Asset Management LP
  1. Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) - 704,500 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio.
  2. GoPro Inc (GPRO) - 556,400 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio.
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 121,500 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio.
  4. Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) - 169,200 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio.
  5. Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO) - 1,001,200 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN)

Connacht Asset Management LP initiated holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.06 and $42.5, with an estimated average price of $41.4. The stock is now traded at around $39.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FinServ Acquisition Corp (FSRV)

Connacht Asset Management LP initiated holding in FinServ Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.58 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $12.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 242,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)

Connacht Asset Management LP initiated holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.03 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $17.32. The stock is now traded at around $19.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 147,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)

Connacht Asset Management LP initiated holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.34 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $24.2. The stock is now traded at around $28.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 106,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (KLXE)

Connacht Asset Management LP initiated holding in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.55 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $12.46. The stock is now traded at around $11.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 172,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Connacht Asset Management LP initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $167.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 16,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Connacht Asset Management LP added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 208.62%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46. The stock is now traded at around $126.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 34,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eagle Bancorp Inc (EGBN)

Connacht Asset Management LP added to a holding in Eagle Bancorp Inc by 97.31%. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $56.74, with an estimated average price of $48.51. The stock is now traded at around $55.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 111,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)

Connacht Asset Management LP added to a holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV by 207.48%. The purchase prices were between $5.25 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $7.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 449,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The RealReal Inc (REAL)

Connacht Asset Management LP added to a holding in The RealReal Inc by 53.81%. The purchase prices were between $20.5 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $24.64. The stock is now traded at around $15.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 200,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Aramark (ARMK)

Connacht Asset Management LP added to a holding in Aramark by 115.93%. The purchase prices were between $34.29 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $37.93. The stock is now traded at around $37.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 73,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Connacht Asset Management LP added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 85.88%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $49.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 57,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH)

Connacht Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Camping World Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.51 and $43.43, with an estimated average price of $35.6.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Connacht Asset Management LP sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08.

Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Connacht Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61.

Sold Out: Polaris Inc (PII)

Connacht Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $95.71 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $121.88.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Connacht Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Sold Out: Guardant Health Inc (GH)

Connacht Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Guardant Health Inc. The sale prices were between $127.04 and $179.1, with an estimated average price of $151.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of Connacht Asset Management LP. Also check out:

1. Connacht Asset Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Connacht Asset Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Connacht Asset Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Connacht Asset Management LP keeps buying
