Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. Buys Progressive Corp, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Liberty Broadband Corp, Sells AerCap Holdings NV, KKR Inc, Insperity Inc

- New Purchases: PGR, WLTW,
- Added Positions: LBRDK, AON,
- Reduced Positions: AER, NSP, HCA, VVV,
- Sold Out: KKR,
For the details of Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aryeh+capital+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.
- First American Financial Corp (FAF) - 476,782 shares, 14.16% of the total portfolio.
- AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 386,673 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 58.51%
- Valvoline Inc (VVV) - 834,460 shares, 11.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.9%
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 136,233 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.25%
- Progressive Corp (PGR) - 202,200 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $101.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.13%. The holding were 202,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $261.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 35,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)
Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 57.25%. The purchase prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32. The stock is now traded at around $160.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 136,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Aon PLC (AON)
Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Aon PLC by 24.62%. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25. The stock is now traded at around $252.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 72,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $44.8.
Here is the complete portfolio of Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment