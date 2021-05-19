Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. Buys Progressive Corp, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Liberty Broadband Corp, Sells AerCap Holdings NV, KKR Inc, Insperity Inc

New Purchases: PGR, WLTW,

Investment company Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys Progressive Corp, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Liberty Broadband Corp, Aon PLC, sells AerCap Holdings NV, KKR Inc, Insperity Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. owns 11 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First American Financial Corp (FAF) - 476,782 shares, 14.16% of the total portfolio. AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 386,673 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 58.51% Valvoline Inc (VVV) - 834,460 shares, 11.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.9% Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 136,233 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.25% Progressive Corp (PGR) - 202,200 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. New Position

Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $101.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.13%. The holding were 202,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $261.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 35,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 57.25%. The purchase prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32. The stock is now traded at around $160.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 136,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Aon PLC by 24.62%. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25. The stock is now traded at around $252.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 72,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $44.8.