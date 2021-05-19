Chimerix Announces Upcoming Presentations at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2021 Annual Meeting

DURHAM, N.C., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix ( CMRX, Financial), a biopharmaceutical company focused on accelerating the development of medicines to treat cancer and other serious diseases, today announced upcoming oral and poster presentations at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2021 Annual Meeting, which will be held virtually June 4-8, 2021.



Two titles have been accepted for oral presentations as follows:

Title: Serial plasma and CSF cell-free tumor DNA (cf-tDNA) tracking in diffuse midline glioma patients undergoing treatment with ONC201

Abstract Number: 2012

Date and Time: June 4, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT

Presenter: Evan Cantor, M.D., University of Michigan

Session Title: CNS Targeting: From Delivery to Biomarker Assessment

Title: Phase 2 study of DRD2 antagonist/ClpP agonist ONC201 in neuroendocrine tumors

Abstract Number: 3002

Date and Time: June 4, 2021 from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM EDT

Presenter: Peter M. Anderson, M.D., Ph.D., Cleveland Clinic

Session Title: Developmental TherapeuticsMolecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

One title has been accepted as a poster presentation as follows:

Title: First-in-human dose escalation and food effect study of oral ONC206 in adults with recurrent primary CNS neoplasms

Abstract Number: TPS2072

Date and Time: June 4, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT

Presenter: Brett J. Theeler, M.D., Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

Session Title: Central Nervous System Tumors

About Chimerix

Chimerix is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the advancement of innovative medicines that make a meaningful impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Our three most advanced clinical-stage development programs are brincidofovir (BCV), ONC201 and dociparstat sodium (DSTAT). BCV is an antiviral drug candidate developed as a potential medical countermeasure for smallpox and is currently under review for regulatory approval in the United States. ONC201 is currently in a registrational clinical program for recurrent H3 K27M-mutant glioma and a blinded independent central review is expected later this year. DSTAT is in development as a potential first-line therapy in acute myeloid leukemia and as a potential treatment for acute lung injury in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations:

Michelle LaSpaluto

919 972-7115

[email protected]



Will OConnor

Stern Investor Relations

212-362-1200

[email protected]

