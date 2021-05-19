Logo
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. announces release date for first quarter 2021 results: Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 after the market close. Following the release via the wire services, the Company will host a conference call beginning at 5:00 PM Eastern Time, which can be accessed at http%3A%2F%2Fir.williams-sonomainc.com%2Fevents. Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at http%3A%2F%2Fir.williams-sonomainc.com%2Fevents beginning at 6:15 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.



Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the worlds largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The companys products, representing distinct merchandise strategies Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. We are also proud to lead the industry with our ESG efforts. Our company is Good By Design weve deeply engrained sustainability into our business. From our factories to your home, were united in a shared purpose to care for our people and our planet.



For more information on our ESG efforts, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fsustainability.williams-sonomainc.com%2F



WSM-IR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005113/en/

