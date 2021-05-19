BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting

BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) (BriaCell or the Company), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") for the years ended July 31, 2019 and July 31, 2020 held on May 18, 2021 (the "Meeting"). A total of 1,685,180 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") were voted, representing 22.36% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares. At the Meeting, the Shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favour of all proposed resolutions that consisted of the following:



The number of directors set at six; Election of Dr. William V. Williams, Mr. Jamieson Bondarenko, Dr. Charles Wiseman, Dr. Rebecca Taub, Mr. Vaughn C. Embro-Pantalony, and Mr. Martin Schmieg as directors of the Company; Appointment of MNP LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration; Renewal of the Company's stock option plan; Ratification of the number of directors set at six for the prior year ended July 31, 2019; Ratification of the election of Dr. William V. Williams, Mr. Jamieson Bondarenko, Mr. Richard Berman, Mr. Vaughn C. Embro-Pantalony, Dr. Rebecca Taub, and Dr. Charles Wiseman as directors of the Company for the prior year ended July 31, 2019; Ratification of the appointment of MNP LLP as the auditors of the Company for the prior year ended July 31, 2019 and ratifying the directors authorization to fix their remuneration; Ratification of the Companys stock option plan for the prior year ended July 31, 2019; and Ratification of holding the Companys annual general and special meeting for the year ended July 31, 2019 on May 18, 2021.



Having received Shareholder approval, the Companys stock option plan remains subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon during the Meeting will be filed on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

