G1 Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual 2021 Annual Meeting

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. ( GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced upcoming data presentations at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting, being held virtually June 4th through 8th. The presentations will describe results from the Companys study of its oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), rintodestrant, in combination with palbociclib for the treatment of ER+/HER2- advanced breast cancer as well as data describing the effects of COSELA (trilaciclib) on T-cell activation and clonal expansion in patients with newly diagnosed extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. A copy of the posters will be made available on the G1 corporate website on June 4, 2021.



Details for the posters and abstract are as follows:

Title: Rintodestrant (G1T48), an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, in combination with palbociclib for ER+/HER2- advanced breast cancer: Phase 1 results.

Session: Breast Cancer Metastatic

Date: Available starting on June 04, 2021, 09:00 AM ET

Poster number: 1063

Title: Effects of trilaciclib prior to chemotherapy atezolizumab on T-cell activation in patients with newly diagnosed extensive-stage small cell lung cancer.

Session: Lung Cancer Non-Small Cell Local-Regional/Small Cell/Other Thoracic Cancers

Date: Available starting on: May 19, 2021, 05:00 PM ET

eAbstract: e20582

Title: PRESERVE 2: A phase 3, randomized, double-blind trial of trilaciclib versus placebo in patients receiving first- or second-line gemcitabine and carboplatin for locally advanced unresectable or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

Session: Breast Cancer Metastatic

Date: Available starting on June 04, 2021, 09:00 AM ET

Poster number: TPS1107

