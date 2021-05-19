Aptar Named Among the 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021





AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions, announced today that it has been named to 3BL+Media%26rsquo%3Bs+100+Best+Corporate+Citizens ranking for its leadership and transparency in environmental, social and governance (ESG). 3BL Media evaluated the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies on ESG and Aptar is among the top 50 companies in this ranking.





We are honored to be named among the companies who are leading in corporate citizenship. Our global teams focus on reducing our environmental impact while creating quality products and we believe in robust and transparent disclosures when it comes to our ESG commitments and progress, said Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar President and CEO. Our business practices are also rooted in the United Nations Global Compact universal principles of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption and these principles are at the forefront of our culture and operations.









Beth Holland, Vice President, Aptar Global Sustainability, explained, We continue to advance our sustainability strategy that encompasses people, product and planet and remain committed to sharing strategic information with our stakeholders using our primary channels of communication, including many of the leading environmental reporting portals and standards. We look forward to further aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and to deepening our efforts in these important areas.









The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is based on a wide range of data points including those related to employee relations, environment, climate change, stakeholders and society, human rights, ESG performance, governance and financial. 3BL Media creates the methodology based on the latest developments in corporate sustainability, extensive feedback from corporate and NGO stakeholders and guidance from Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) ESG.









For access to the complete 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021 list, please visit 100best.3blmedia.com.









Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions. Aptars innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective technologies for many of the worlds leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.









This press release contains forward-looking statements. Expressions or future or conditional verbs such as will are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in our operations and business environment including, but not limited to: the successful integration of acquisitions; the regulatory environment; and competition, including technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under Risk Factors and Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





