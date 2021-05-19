Takeda Presents Updated Results for Mobocertinib, Further Substantiating the Clinical Benefit in Patients with EGFR Exon20 Insertion+ mNSCLC





Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE%3A4502%2FNYSE%3ATAK) (Takeda) today announced updated data from the Phase 1/2 trial of mobocertinib (TAK-788) orally administered in patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) Exon20 insertion mutation-positive (insertion+) metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC) who received prior platinum-based chemotherapy. The results showed mobocertinib continued to demonstrate clinically meaningful benefit after over a year of follow up and will be presented at the virtual 57th American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting on June 4.









Patients with EGFR Exon20 insertion+ mNSCLC have no proven targeted therapy options, said Suresh S. Ramalingam, MD, Deputy Director of Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University. The updated results from the Phase 1/2 study of mobocertinib demonstrate an encouraging objective response rate, duration of response and overall survival in patients who have received prior platinum-based chemotherapy.









The analysis from the Phase 1/2 trial included patients with EGFR Exon20 insertion+ mNSCLC who received prior platinum-based chemotherapy. All patients were treated at the 160 mg once daily oral dose. Building on the findings presented in January at the International+Association+for+the+Study+of+Lung+Cancer+%28IASLC%29+2020+World+Conference+on+Lung+Cancer+%28WCLC%29, results showed a median overall survival (OS) of 24 months with a median follow up of 14 months, and responses were observed across diverse EGFR Exon20 insertion variants. Other key data points remained consistent with previously reported data, including a confirmed objective response rate (ORR) of 28%, a median duration of response (DoR) of 17.5 months and a disease control rate (DCR) of 78% per independent review committee (IRC).









The safety profile observed was manageable and consistent with previous findings. The most common treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs; 20%) in platinum-pretreated patients from the updated data were diarrhea (91%), rash (45%), paronychia (38%), decreased appetite (35%), nausea (34%), dry skin (31%) and vomiting (30%). The only Grade 3 TRAE (5%) was diarrhea (21%). AEs leading to discontinuation in >2% were diarrhea (4%) and nausea (4%).









We are excited to add this promising overall survival data to the body of evidence demonstrating mobocertinibs potential as an effective oral treatment option for platinum-pretreated patients with EGFR Exon20 insertion+ mNSCLC, said Christopher Arendt, PhD, Head, Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit, Takeda. Mobocertinib is currently undergoing priority review with the U.S. FDA, and we look forward to continuing conversations with regulatory agencies around the world to introduce mobocertinib as a new treatment option for these patients.









The FDA previously granted mobocertinib Breakthrough Therapy Designation in April 2020 and priority review for the New Drug Application (NDA) in April 2021. If approved, mobocertinib will be the first oral therapy available that is specifically designed to selectively target EGFR Exon20 insertion mutations.









Takeda has established an Expanded Access Program (EAP) for patients who may be eligible to receive access to mobocertinib while this investigational therapy is under review by regulatory authorities. Additional information, including the specific conditions to qualify for Takedas EAP, is available here.









Learn more about Takeda+Oncology%26rsquo%3Bs+presence+at+this+year%26rsquo%3Bs+ASCO+Annual+Meeting. Takeda will host a webcast for analysts and investors on Tuesday, June 8, at 6:30 p.m. ET to discuss these and other data being presented at ASCO and to provide an update on the oncology pipeline. Please contact [email protected] for further details. Presentation slides and an archived replay of the webcast will be available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.takeda.com%2Finvestors%2Freports%2Fir-events%2F.









About Mobocertinib (TAK-788)









Mobocertinib is an investigational, first-in-class, oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) specifically designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) Exon20 insertion mutations. In 2019, the U.S. FDA granted mobocertinib Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of lung cancer with HER2 mutations or EGFR mutations including Exon20 insertion mutations. In April 2020, mobocertinib received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for patients with EGFR Exon20 insertion+ metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC) whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy. In October 2020, mobocertinib was designated as a Breakthrough Therapy in China by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) for locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC patients with EGFR Exon20 insertion mutations who have been previously treated with at least one prior systemic chemotherapy.









About the Phase 1/2 Trial









The Phase 1/2 trial evaluated the safety, pharmacokinetics and anti-tumor activity of oral mobocertinib in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The trial is comprised of a Phase 1 dose-escalation, which evaluated mobocertinib as a monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy, several expansion cohorts and an extension cohort in patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) Exon20 insertion+ metastatic NSCLC (mNSCLC).









The platinum-pretreated population efficacy analysis investigated 114 patients with EGFR Exon20 insertion+ mNSCLC who received prior platinum-based therapy in the Phase 1/2 trial and were treated with mobocertinib at the 160 mg once daily dose.









About EGFR Exon20 Insertion+ mNSCLC









Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most common form of lung cancer, accounting for approximately 85% of the estimated 1.8 million new cases of lung cancer diagnosed each year worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.1,2 Patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) Exon20 insertion+ metastatic NSCLC (mNSCLC) make up approximately 1-2% of patients with NSCLC, and the disease is more common in Asian populations compared to Western populations.3-7 This disease carries a worse prognosis than other EGFR mutations because there are currently no FDA-approved therapies that target EGFR Exon20 insertions, and current EGFR TKIs and chemotherapy provide limited benefit for these patients.









Takeda is committed to continuing research and development in EGFR Exon20 insertion+ mNSCLC with the hope of introducing a targeted treatment option for the approximately 30,000 patients diagnosed with the disease worldwide each year, including 3,000 in the U.S. alone.3,4









Takedas Commitment to Oncology









Our core R&D mission is to deliver novel medicines to patients with cancer worldwide through our commitment to science, breakthrough innovation and passion for improving the lives of patients. Whether its with our hematology therapies, our robust pipeline, or solid tumor medicines, we aim to stay both innovative and competitive to bring patients the treatments they need. For more information, visit www.takedaoncology.com.









About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited









Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE%3A+4502%2FNYSE%3A+TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in peoples lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.takeda.com.









Important Notice









For the purposes of this notice, press release means this document, any oral presentation, any question and answer session and any written or oral material discussed or distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Takeda) regarding this release. This press release (including any oral briefing and any question-and-answer in connection with it) is not intended to, and does not constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, exchange, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. No shares or other securities are being offered to the public by means of this press release. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. This press release is being given (together with any further information which may be provided to the recipient) on the condition that it is for use by the recipient for information purposes only (and not for the evaluation of any investment, acquisition, disposal or any other transaction). Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.









The companies in which Takeda directly and indirectly owns investments are separate entities. In this press release, Takeda is sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Takeda and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words we, us and our are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.









Forward-Looking Statements









This press release and any materials distributed in connection with this press release may contain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions regarding Takedas future business, future position and results of operations, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans for Takeda. Without limitation, forward-looking statements often include words such as targets, plans, believes, hopes, continues, expects, aims, intends, ensures, will, may,









should, would, could anticipates, estimates, projects or similar expressions or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements: the economic circumstances surrounding Takedas global business, including general economic conditions in Japan and the United States; competitive pressures and developments; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; challenges inherent in new product development, including uncertainty of clinical success and decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; manufacturing difficulties or delays; fluctuations in interest and currency exchange rates; claims or concerns regarding the safety or efficacy of marketed products or product candidates; the impact of health crises, like the novel coronavirus pandemic, on Takeda and its customers and suppliers, including foreign governments in countries in which Takeda operates, or on other facets of its business; the timing and impact of post-merger integration efforts with acquired companies; the ability to divest assets that are not core to Takedas operations and the timing of any such divestment(s); and other factors identified in Takedas most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Takedas other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available on Takedas website at: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.takeda.com%2Finvestors%2Fsec-filings%2F or at www.sec.gov. Takeda does not undertake to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule. Past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results or statements of Takeda in this press release may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast, guarantee or projection of Takedas future results.









Medical information









This press release contains information about products that may not be available in all countries, or may be available under different trademarks, for different indications, in different dosages, or in different strengths. Nothing contained herein should be considered a solicitation, promotion or advertisement for any prescription drugs including the ones under development.









###









1 World Health Organization. Latest Global Cancer Data. https%3A%2F%2Fwww.who.int%2Fcancer%2FPRGlobocanFinal.pdf. Accessed May 11, 2019.





2 American Cancer Society. What is Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer? https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cancer.org%2Fcancer%2Fnon-small-cell-lung-cancer%2Fabout%2Fwhat-is-non-small-cell-lung-cancer.html.





3 Riess, Jonathan W. Diverse EGFR Exon 20 Insertions and Co-Occurring Molecular Alterations Identified by Comprehensive Genomic Profiling of NSCLC. https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jto.org%2Farticle%2FS1556-0864%2818%2930770-6%2Ffulltext. Accessed April 7, 2020.





4 Fang, Wenfeng. BMC Cancer. EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations and response to osimertinib in non-small-cell lung cancer. https%3A%2F%2Fbmccancer.biomedcentral.com%2Farticles%2F10.1186%2Fs12885-019-5820-0. Accessed April 7, 2020.





5 Kobayashi Y, Mitsudomi T. Not all epidermal growth factor receptor mutations in lung cancer are created equal: Perspectives for individualized treatment strategy. Cancer Sci. 2016;107(9):1179-1186. doi:10.1111/cas.12996





6 Yatabe Y, Kerr KM, Utomo A, et al. EGFR mutation testing practices within the Asia Pacific region: results of a multicenter diagnostic survey. J Thorac Oncol. 2015;10(3):438-445. doi:10.1097/JTO.0000000000000422





7 Kris MG, Johnson BE, Berry LD, et al. Using multiplexed assays of oncogenic drivers in lung cancers to select targeted drugs. JAMA. 2014;311(19):1998-2006. doi:10.1001/jama.2014.3741





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005882/en/