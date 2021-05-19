AVEO Oncology Announces Positive Results from Randomized Phase 2 Study of Ficlatuzumab in Combination with Cetuximab in Pan-Refractory, Metastatic HNSCC





AVEO Oncology (Nasdaq: AVEO), a commercial and clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced results from a randomized confirmatory Phase 2 study of ficlatuzumab as a single agent or in combination with cetuximab (ERBITUX), an EGFR-targeted antibody, in patients who relapsed or were refractory to prior immunotherapy, chemotherapy, and cetuximab (pan-refractory) with metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). Ficlatuzumab is AVEOs potent humanized immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody that targets hepatocyte growth factor (HGF). The results will be presented by lead investigator Julie E. Bauman, M.D., MPH, Professor of Medicine, Chief, Division of Hematology/Oncology, Associate Director of Translational Research, Deputy Director, University of Arizona Cancer Center, at a poster discussion session of the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which is being held June 4-8 in a virtual setting.









Human papillomavirus (HPV) negative HNSCC is associated with poorer outcomes compared to HPV positive disease, particularly in pan-refractory disease, where there are currently no effective treatment options, said Michael Needle, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of AVEO. Crosstalk between EGFR and HGF/cMet pathways is a known tumor intrinsic resistance mechanism, and HGF expression is known to be high in HPV negative disease, suggesting that the simultaneous inhibition of these pathways with cetuximab and ficlatuzumab could enhance anti-cancer response in this population. Results from this study are highly encouraging, with notable activity in pan-refractory, HPV negative disease warranting Phase 3 investigation.









Results in patients with HPV negative disease who received ficlatuzumab and cetuximab produced prolonged progression free survival (PFS) and a response rate of 38%, which included two (18%) complete responses (CRs). These results suggest the combination has the potential to play a meaningful role in the treatment and the ultimate quality of life of patients with relapsed/metastatic HNSCC, said Michael Bailey, president and chief executive officer of AVEO. The results compare favorably to historical controls of cetuximab in earlier lines of treatment. After receiving FDA feedback, we look forward to making a go/no-go decision by mid-year on the initiation of a Phase 3 study in an HPV negative HNSCC patient population, which we would expect to initiate in the first half of 2022, upon the availability of clinical drug supply.









In the Phase 2 study, a total of 60 patients with metastatic HNSCC who relapsed or were refractory to prior immunotherapy, chemotherapy, and cetuximab were randomized 1:1 to receive either ficlatuzumab alone (20 mg/kg IV) or ficlatuzumab in combination with cetuximab (500 mg/m2 IV) every two weeks. The ficlatuzumab/cetuximab combination arm met the studys primary endpoint of median PFS, with the 32 evaluable patients in the arm demonstrating a median PFS of 3.6 months (lower bound 90% confidence interval [CI] 2.3 months; p=0.04), and 1.8 months (lower bound 90% CI: 1.7 months) for the 26 evaluable patients receiving ficlatuzumab alone. For the key secondary endpoint of overall response rate (ORR), the combination arm demonstrated an ORR of 19%, and 4% for ficlatuzumab alone.









Enrolled patients were stratified by HPV status, as HPV negative patients are known to have poorer outcomes. In an exploratory comparison of the HPV positive (n=16) and HPV negative (n=16) subgroups of the combination arm, HPV negative patients demonstrated both a superior ORR of 38% (versus 0% for HPV positive, p=0.02), with two CRs and four partial responses, and a median PFS of 4.1 months (versus 2.3 months for HPV positive, p=0.03). These results reflect updated data from those available at the time of abstract submission.









The combination of ficlatuzumab and cetuximab was generally well-tolerated with expected class toxicities from HGF/cMet inhibitors observed, including common adverse events of edema and hypoalbuminemia, and an uncommon adverse event of pneumonitis. Two treatment related deaths occurred, including pneumonitis (ficlatuzumab arm) and cardiopulmonary arrest (combination arm).









ASCO Presentation Details















Title : Randomized Phase II trial of ficlatuzumab with or without cetuximab in pan-refractory, advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).









Presenter : Julie E. Bauman, M.D., MPH, Professor of Medicine, Chief, Division of Hematology/Oncology, Associate Director of Translational Research, University of Arizona Cancer Center









Abstract : 6015









Track : Head and Neck Cancer









Date and Time: June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time













About Ficlatuzumab









Ficlatuzumab (formerly known as AV-299) is a potent hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1) inhibitory antibody that binds to the HGF ligand with high affinity and specificity. HGF is the natural ligand of c-Met and blocking HGF inhibits signaling through the HGF/c-Met signaling pathway. Ficlatuzumab is currently being evaluated in squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (HNSCC) and metastatic pancreatic ductal cancer (PDAC).









About AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.









AVEO is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering medicines that provide a better life for cancer patients. AVEOs strategy is to focus its resources toward the development and commercialization of its product candidates in North America, while leveraging partnerships to support development and commercialization in other geographies. AVEOs lead candidate, FOTIVDA (tivozanib), received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval on March 10, 2021 for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following two or more prior systemic therapies. FOTIVDA was approved in August 2017 in the European Union and other countries in the EUSA territory for the treatment of adult patients with advanced RCC. AVEO has previously reported promising clinical data on ficlatuzumab (anti-HGF IgG1 mAb) in head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), pancreatic cancer and acute myeloid leukemia, and expects to make a go/no-go decision on the initiation of a pivotal Phase 3 study of ficlatuzumab in HPV negative HNSCC following feedback from the FDA. AVEOs pipeline of product candidates also includes AV-380 (anti-GDF15 IgG1 mAb). AVEO has previously reported the acceptance of its investigational new drug application in the U.S. for AV-380 and its initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial for the potential treatment of cancer cachexia. AVEOs earlier-stage pipeline includes monoclonal antibodies in oncology development, including AV-203 (anti-ErbB3 mAb) and AV-353 (anti-Notch 3 mAb). AVEO is committed to creating an environment of diversity and inclusion.









Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements of AVEO within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. The words anticipate, believe, design, expect, hope, intend, may, plan, potential, could, should, would, seek, look forward, advance, goal, strategy, or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about: the potential for ficlatuzumab as a treatment option for patients with HPV negative HNSCC; the potential efficacy, safety, and tolerability of ficlatuzumab, both as a stand-alone drug candidate and in combination with other therapies in HPV negative HNSCC and other indications; AVEOs execution of its clinical and regulatory strategy for ficlatuzumab; AVEOs plans and strategies for current and future clinical trials of tivozanib, ficlatuzumab and AV-380 and for commercialization of FOTIVDA in the United States; the potential efficacy, safety, and tolerability of tivozanib, both as a stand-alone drug candidate and in combination with other therapies in several indications; the advancement of AVEOs pipeline, including the advancement of ficlatuzumab and AV-380 in multiple clinical studies; the potential outcomes from studies of ficlatuzumab to provide AVEO with opportunities to pursue regulatory strategies; the potential clinical utility of ficlatuzumab and AV-380 in areas of unmet need; and AVEOs strategy, prospects, plans and objectives for FOTIVDA and its product candidates and for AVEO generally. AVEO has based its expectations and estimates on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these expectations and estimates. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that AVEO makes due to a number of important factors, including risks relating to: AVEOs ability to successfully implement its strategic plans, including its ability to advance ficlatuzumab as a treatment option for patients with HPV negative HNSCC and successfully commercialize FOTIVDA; AVEOs ability, and the ability of its licensees, to demonstrate to the satisfaction of applicable regulatory agencies such as the FDA the safety, efficacy, and clinically meaningful benefit of AVEOs product candidates, and risks relating to the timing and costs of seeking and obtaining regulatory approvals; AVEOs dependence on third-party vendors for the development, manufacture, supply, storage and distribution of FOTIVDA and its product candidates; AVEOs ability to enter into and maintain its third party collaboration and license agreements, and its ability, and the ability of its strategic partners, to achieve development and commercialization objectives under these arrangements; AVEOs and its collaborators ability to successfully enroll and complete clinical trials; AVEOs ability to maintain compliance with regulatory requirements applicable to FOTIVDA and its product candidates; AVEOs ability to obtain and maintain adequate protection for intellectual property rights relating to FOTIVDA and its product candidates; adverse general economic, political and industry conditions; the potential adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on AVEOs business continuity, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity and ability to successfully and timely enroll, complete and read-out data from its clinical trials; competitive factors; and those risks discussed in the sections titled Risk Factors and Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of OperationsLiquidity and Capital Resources included in AVEOs quarterly and annual reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in other filings that AVEO makes with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent AVEOs views as of the date of this press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. While AVEO may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing AVEO's views as of any date other than the date of this press release.









