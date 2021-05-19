Brady Corporation declares regular dividend to shareholders

MILWAUKEE, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 19, 2021, Brady Corporations (: BRC) Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend to shareholders of the company's Class A Common Stock of $0.22 per share, payable on July 30, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 9, 2021.



Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Bradys products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2020, employed approximately 5,400 people in its worldwide businesses. Bradys fiscal 2020 sales were approximately $1.08 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at www.bradycorp.com/investors.