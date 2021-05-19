SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Altabancorp Merger

WILMINGTON, Del., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Altabancorp (Alta) (NASDAQ GS: ALTA) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Altas agreement to be acquired by Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Glacier) (NASDAQ GS: GBCI). Under the terms of the agreement, Alta shareholders are to receive 0.7971 shares of Glacier stock for each Alta share.



To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-altabancorp.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or [email protected] .

Rigrodsky Law, P.A. , with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: