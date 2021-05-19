Logo
Seres Therapeutics to Present Clinical Research on the Microbiome's Impact on Allogeneic Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation and Cancer Immunotherapy at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image



Seres+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading microbiome therapeutics company, announced today that it will present the latest research from its early stage clinical development programs in two presentations at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place virtually from June 4-8, 2021. In an oral presentation, Seres will share data from its collaboration with the University of Cologne (Kln, Germany) assessing the association of the microbiome on clinical outcomes in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) recipients. A separate poster presentation will include data from its collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York, NY) evaluating the correlation of microbiome composition with response to immune checkpoint inhibitor treatment in patients who have metastatic lung, urothelial or renal cancer, or metastatic melanoma.



Research has shown that disruption in the gut microbiome can affect clinical outcomes in patients treated with certain cancer treatments, including allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and cancer immunotherapy, said Matthew Henn, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Seres. We are looking forward to presenting data that deepens this understanding and brings further attention to the opportunity of microbiome therapeutics to modulate patient immune responses to improve outcomes as well as to reduce subsequent antibiotic resistant bacterial infections that can lead to blood stream infections during the course of various cancer treatments.



Presentation details are as follows:





  • Oral Abstract Presentation: Prospective longitudinal evaluation of microbiome diversity in patients with hematological malignancy undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), June 4, 2021, 2:30 5:30 pm ET, lead co-authors: Emily Walsh, Anastasia Tsakmaklis (Abstract%3A+7005)





  • Poster Presentation: Assessment of cancer-specific microbiome signature of response to immune checkpoint inhibitors, June4, 2021, 9:00 am ET, lead co-authors: Michal Sarfaty, Christopher A. Desjardins (Abstract%3A+2574)





About Seres Therapeutics



Seres Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: MCRB) is a leading microbiome therapeutics company developing a novel class of multifunctional bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. Seres SER-109 program achieved the first-ever positive pivotal clinical results for a targeted microbiome drug candidate and has obtained Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA. The SER-109 program is being advanced for the treatment of recurrent C. difficile infection and has potential to become a first-in-class FDA-approved microbiome therapeutic. Seres SER-287 program has obtained Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA and is being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Seres is evaluating SER-301 in a Phase 1b study in patients with ulcerative colitis, and plans to initiate a clinical program with SER-155 to prevent mortality due to gastrointestinal infections, bacteremia and graft versus host disease. For more information, please visit www.serestherapeutics.com.



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including the potential of microbiome therapeutics to treat and prevent disease or improve the outcomes of cancer patients, the impact of microbiome therapeutics, the ultimate efficacy data for our products; and other statements which are not historical fact.



These forward-looking statements are based on managements current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: we have incurred significant losses, are not currently profitable and may never become profitable; our need for additional funding; our limited operating history; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; our unproven approach to therapeutic intervention; the lengthy, expensive and uncertain process of clinical drug development; our reliance on third parties and collaborators to conduct our clinical trials, manufacture our product candidates and develop and commercialize our product candidates, if approved; our ability to retain key personnel and to manage our growth; and our management and principal stockholders have the ability to control or significantly influence our business. These and other important factors discussed under the caption Risk Factors in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on May 4, 2020, and our other reports filed with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent managements estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

