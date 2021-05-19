Ovintiv Closes Eagle Ford Asset Sale and Announces Early Redemption of Outstanding Notes

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ovintiv Closes Eagle Ford Asset Sale and Announces Early Redemption of Outstanding Notes

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DENVER, May 19, 2021

Highlights:

  • Closed previously announced Eagle Ford asset sale
  • Issued notice to fully redeem outstanding 2022 notes in June of 2021
  • Announced intention to fully redeem outstanding 2021 notes at par in mid-August

DENVER, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today closed its previously announced Eagle Ford asset sale. The proceeds from this sale, combined with those recently received from the Duvernay asset sale, will be used for debt reduction.

In addition, the Company today announced that it has issued a notice to the trustee of its 5.75% notes due 2022 to redeem the entire $600 million aggregate principal amount. The outstanding 2022 notes will be redeemed, pursuant to their terms and conditions, on June 18, 2021. The Company also expects to redeem the entire $518 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 3.90% notes due 2021 at par in mid-August.

The combined redemption of the 2021 and 2022 notes represents approximately $1.1 billion of debt retirement for Ovintiv. Once redeemed, over $50 million of annualized interest expense will be removed from the Company's cost structure. The Company's next debt maturity is not until July of 2024.

"Today's Eagle Ford asset sale continues our track record of delivery and allows us to meaningfully accelerate debt reduction," said Ovintiv CEO, Doug Suttles. "With these proceeds, in combination with our strong free cash flow generation, we now expect to reach our debt target of $4.5 billion by the end of this year. Our priorities today are clear - reduce debt, maintain scale, drive efficiencies, and return cash to shareholders."

BMO Capital Markets and Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. served as Ovintiv's financial advisors and Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP served as Ovintiv's legal advisor for the Eagle Ford transaction.

ADVISORY REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This news release is not a notice of redemption with respect to the 2021 notes or the 2022 notes. This news release contains certain forward-looking statements or information (collectively, "FLS") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. FLS include: statements regarding the 2021 and 2022 notes, including timing and source of funds for the redemption thereof; and the Company's ability to meet targets, including with respect to debt reduction. FLS involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause such statements not to occur or results to differ materially. These assumptions include: future commodity prices and differentials; and expectations and projections made in light of the Company's historical experience and its perception of historical trends. Risks and uncertainties include: commodity price volatility and impact to the Company's stock price and cash flows; impact of COVID-19 to the Company's operations, including maintaining ordinary staffing levels, securing operational inputs and executing on portions of its business; counterparty and credit risk; impact of changes in credit rating and access to liquidity; changes in or interpretation of laws or regulations; and other risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10- K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and as described from time to time in its other periodic filings as filed on EDGAR and SEDAR. Although the Company believes such FLS are reasonable, there can be no assurance they will prove to be correct. The above assumptions, risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive. FLS are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any FLS.

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available on the Company's website, www.ovintiv.com, or by contacting:

Investor contact:

(888) 525-0304

Media contact:

(403) 645-2252

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-closes-eagle-ford-asset-sale-and-announces-early-redemption-of-outstanding-notes-301295330.html

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment