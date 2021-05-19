Asset Planning Corporation Buys Vanguard Health Care ETF, Sells Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

New Purchases: VHT,

VHT, Added Positions: BNDX, VCSH, SCHO, VTV, BRK.B,

BNDX, VCSH, SCHO, VTV, BRK.B, Reduced Positions: SCHR, VNQ, VB, VEA, VOO, IVV, EFA, VTI, FNDX, SPY, SCZ,

SCHR, VNQ, VB, VEA, VOO, IVV, EFA, VTI, FNDX, SPY, SCZ, Sold Out: VNQI, VXUS, AEP, HD, VBK, IJR, BAC, VUG, DOO, BMY, AMGN, IWD, TXN, VBR, AGG, ABBV, TSLA, IWF, BIV, SRE, ABT, D, TSM, FNDC, EPD, IWM, UNH, VOE, IYR, ORCL, TFC, NVDA, JNJ, SCHG, IBM, GOOGL, IJS, LRCX, LOW,

Investment company Asset Planning Corporation Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Health Care ETF, sells Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, American Electric Power Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Planning Corporation. As of 2021Q1, Asset Planning Corporation owns 27 stocks with a total value of $90 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 229,985 shares, 14.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.61% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 237,298 shares, 12.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 184,306 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.70% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 109,189 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.58% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 38,538 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.7%

Asset Planning Corporation initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75. The stock is now traded at around $237.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6%. The holding were 23,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Planning Corporation sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $53.06 and $56.29, with an estimated average price of $54.69.

Asset Planning Corporation sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59.

Asset Planning Corporation sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58.

Asset Planning Corporation sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.

Asset Planning Corporation sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43.

Asset Planning Corporation sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7.

Asset Planning Corporation reduced to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 87.87%. The sale prices were between $56.36 and $58.1, with an estimated average price of $57.27. The stock is now traded at around $56.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -8.39%. Asset Planning Corporation still held 18,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Planning Corporation reduced to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 39.34%. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.35%. Asset Planning Corporation still held 57,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.