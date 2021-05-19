Logo
Asset Planning Corporation Buys Vanguard Health Care ETF, Sells Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Asset Planning Corporation (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Health Care ETF, sells Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, American Electric Power Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Planning Corporation. As of 2021Q1, Asset Planning Corporation owns 27 stocks with a total value of $90 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ASSET PLANNING CORPORATION's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/asset+planning+corporation/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ASSET PLANNING CORPORATION
  1. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 229,985 shares, 14.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.61%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 237,298 shares, 12.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11%
  3. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 184,306 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.70%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 109,189 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.58%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 38,538 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.7%
New Purchase: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Asset Planning Corporation initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75. The stock is now traded at around $237.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6%. The holding were 23,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

Asset Planning Corporation sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $53.06 and $56.29, with an estimated average price of $54.69.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Asset Planning Corporation sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59.

Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Asset Planning Corporation sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58.

Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Asset Planning Corporation sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Asset Planning Corporation sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Asset Planning Corporation sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7.

Reduced: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)

Asset Planning Corporation reduced to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 87.87%. The sale prices were between $56.36 and $58.1, with an estimated average price of $57.27. The stock is now traded at around $56.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -8.39%. Asset Planning Corporation still held 18,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Asset Planning Corporation reduced to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 39.34%. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.35%. Asset Planning Corporation still held 57,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.



