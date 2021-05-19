Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Sells SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, FIRST TR L CAP GRW, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Secu

- New Purchases: SLYG, FIXD, SCHD, FLOT, IVZ, IVOL, DISCA, FCX, OUSA, PDBC, LB, BCE, VIAC, TPR, INGR, AAL, IYK, SIVB, HWM, CENX, TPL, MSOS, RUN, DQ, OMF, DOX, HASI, SBNY, CMI, IDXX, PTON, SIG, SURF, VLO, HFC, AOSL, REMX, PBW, FIS, EOG, EMR, IPO, LW, SPCE, BYND, DM, MAR, MOS, LYB, SIX, EAT, APPS, L, VRTX, TSN, VO, RCL, RCII, LIT, COF, EPD, SLYV, UBER, PRGO, FTNT, MED, LPX, AVYA, MTCH, IHG, VIRT, SHOP, MEDP, TDOC, WOOD, REGL, MJ, IEO, HACK, FEP, FEM, AADR, IVE, AAXJ, URA, MS, AGNC, SILJ, EMLC, FEMS, ZG, C, HYLB, ICLN,
- Added Positions: DLN, CSM, SCHG, MBG, RDVY, SDY, DGRW, QQQ, SPLV, SPHD, IWF, PGX, TIP, GILD, VLUE, IWY, EEM, IVW, IWP, IVV, AZN, DWAS, MOAT, PEJ, VCIT, MSFT, FDN, ARKW, RSP, WBA, FVD, BIIB, NOBL, IAU, CVX, VLGEA, MINT, PTH, ANGL, GDX, HAYN, ESGU, IYY, SRLN, VOO, IGSB, GDXJ, GSY, VXF, JNJ, PSLV, CZR, BWX, EMB, TECL, SRPT, AGX, CAT, CLX, INTC, SYY, PHYS, ISTB, MTUM, PTNQ, VTI, VYM, AAPL, DHI, DIS, SLV, TDIV, VB, VCLT, MMM, ALGN, LNT, CAH, CCL, KO, GLW, DUK, HD, KMB, MDLZ, MCD, MRCY, PFE, PG, SBUX, VZ, WM, LULU, BABA, TXG, DDOG, CFA, DES, IEFA, IWN, JNK, TQQQ, VGLT, VGSH, VOOG, VWO, PLD, AFL, AMAT, BAX, BYD, CSX, DAKT, DRI, DE, LLY, M, GPN, GS, GOOGL, HR, HRL, JPM, KSS, MOV, PEP, O, TRV, UNH, WMT, ANTM, WSM, MA, EDU, CNK, KDP, AVGO, TSLA, PLAY, FANG, ABBV, JD, GNL, PYPL, SQ, AGZ, ASHR, BAB, BLOK, DEM, FV, FXR, IDV, IEI, IJH, JETS, JPST, LMBS, MCHI, OEF, SOXX, TAN, ADBE, OZK, BLK, CVS, CL, SNGX, DRE, NEE, FONR, HSY, IBM, MDT, MRK, NVDA, ORCL, RHI, TJX, UNAM, RTX, YUM, CMG, FB, HTA, APAM, GOOG, SEDG, Z, TEAM, TTD, VRM, AIA, AOK, BND, CIBR, CQQQ, DGRO, DSI, DVY, EFG, FIVG, FNX, FXO, FXZ, HYS, IDU, IHF, IHI, IPAC, ITA, IWD, IXN, IYF, JKD, PCEF, PSJ, QCLN, RYT, SCHE, SPHB, SRVR, SUSA, VBR, VDC, VGT, VHT, VIGI, VIS, VNLA, VOT, VOX, VTIP, XHE, XLB, XLI,
- Reduced Positions: MDYG, FTC, CWB, XMMO, FXL, LDUR, XMLV, AGG, EZM, FPX, SPAB, SPYV, DON, USMV, IEF, SPLG, T, SHV, TLT, MKC, K, IJR, AMD, EFA, PRF, HYG, MUB, SPIP, LOW, QUAL, AMZN, QCOM, GLD, ARKK, BNDX, XBI, SPTL, IYC, CROX, ZEN, ZS, JKE, MGK, VUG, EQIX, HP, GOVT, IBUY, ITOT, BMY, FDX, HIBB, EHTH, BIV, SCHV, VSDA, XLK, XLU, ABT, AMGN, CSCO, DHR, GE, HAS, JNPR, NUE, ODFL, SNA, TXN, UPS, V, DG, RNG, DKNG, ARKG, BSV, EFAV, FFTY, FTCS, IAGG, ICVT, IJT, IUSB, LQD, SCHA, SCHZ, SPSB, SPTS, SPY, SPYG, STIP, VEU, VIG, XLE, XLF, XLV, XSD, ADM, BRK.B, CBRE, CBRL, CDNS, COST, DXCM, DLTR, D, GD, GIS, GSK, HON, LMT, NWE, PNC, CRM, TROW, TGT, THO, DFS, APTS, ETSY, IR, NCNA, ACMR, BIL, BKLN, BLV, BSCL, BSCM, BSJL, CMBS, DBEF, EFV, FXD, FXN, GVI, HYEM, IGF, IGV, IJS, IWM, IWR, IWS, IWV, IYE, IYJ, IYR, IYW, JKG, JKH, MBB, REZ, RWX, SCHF, SCHH, SCHO, SCHP, SHM, SHY, SJNK, SLQD, TLH, TOTL, VCSH, VEA, VMBS, VNQ, VNQI, VOE, VT, VTV, VXUS, XLP, XLY, XSW,
- Sold Out: SPMD, GME, YETI, SNAP, BLL, CHWY, NOW, PWR, NTAP, CHGG, LITE, ADP, QDEL, MXIM, BLDP, NLS, AMLP, DNL, COUP, IFF, WIX, VEEV, VONG, STX, RL, FLDM, RWJ, LPSN, VTRS, DOCU, PID, XLC, FTA, NVO, COG, EBS, SEM, FAST, BBY, HLX, VER, XSLV, DTD, XLRE, DHY, VGK, UPRO, TFI, SPXU, IBIO, SOXL, SIZE, BIB, RLY, MIDU, IWB, IGOV,
These are the top 5 holdings of MONEY CONCEPTS CAPITAL CORP
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 120,132 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.13%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 403,486 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.71%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 531,845 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
- First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) - 496,643 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.02%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 66,718 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.79%
Money Concepts Capital Corp initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.68 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $84.96. The stock is now traded at around $84.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 190,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Money Concepts Capital Corp initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 201,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Money Concepts Capital Corp initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 101,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Money Concepts Capital Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.66 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 83,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)
Money Concepts Capital Corp initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 107,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Money Concepts Capital Corp initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 79,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)
Money Concepts Capital Corp added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 22212.66%. The purchase prices were between $105.34 and $115.02, with an estimated average price of $109.46. The stock is now traded at around $119.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 178,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ProShares Credit Suisse 130/30 (CSM)
Money Concepts Capital Corp added to a holding in ProShares Credit Suisse 130/30 by 1043.14%. The purchase prices were between $83.3 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $87.95. The stock is now traded at around $95.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 122,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Money Concepts Capital Corp added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 327.45%. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $132.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 96,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: (MBG)
Money Concepts Capital Corp added to a holding in by 1527.05%. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $26.28, with an estimated average price of $26.08. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 319,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Money Concepts Capital Corp added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 50.02%. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 496,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Money Concepts Capital Corp added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 132.58%. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $124.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 104,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)
Money Concepts Capital Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $39.68 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $43.78.Sold Out: GameStop Corp (GME)
Money Concepts Capital Corp sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $117.03.Sold Out: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)
Money Concepts Capital Corp sold out a holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $65.09 and $78.04, with an estimated average price of $71.26.Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Money Concepts Capital Corp sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54.Sold Out: Ball Corp (BLL)
Money Concepts Capital Corp sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $81.25 and $92.26, with an estimated average price of $87.56.Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)
Money Concepts Capital Corp sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $76.33 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $97.66.Reduced: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG)
Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced to a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 99.99%. The sale prices were between $68.26 and $76.79, with an estimated average price of $73.78. The stock is now traded at around $74.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.09%. Money Concepts Capital Corp still held 34 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: FIRST TR L CAP GRW (FTC)
Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced to a holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW by 97.31%. The sale prices were between $91.91 and $106.03, with an estimated average price of $99.06. The stock is now traded at around $98.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.56%. Money Concepts Capital Corp still held 4,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO)
Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 97.7%. The sale prices were between $77.18 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $83.02. The stock is now traded at around $80.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.38%. Money Concepts Capital Corp still held 4,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 84.41%. The sale prices were between $81.13 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.26. The stock is now traded at around $81.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.38%. Money Concepts Capital Corp still held 30,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.
