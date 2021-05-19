Logo
Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Sells SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, FIRST TR L CAP GRW, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Secu

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Money Concepts Capital Corp (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, ProShares Credit Suisse 130/30, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, sells SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, FIRST TR L CAP GRW, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Money Concepts Capital Corp. As of 2021Q1, Money Concepts Capital Corp owns 601 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MONEY CONCEPTS CAPITAL CORP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/money+concepts+capital+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MONEY CONCEPTS CAPITAL CORP
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 120,132 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.13%
  2. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 403,486 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.71%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 531,845 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
  4. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) - 496,643 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.02%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 66,718 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.79%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.68 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $84.96. The stock is now traded at around $84.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 190,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Money Concepts Capital Corp initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 201,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Money Concepts Capital Corp initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 101,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.66 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 83,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Money Concepts Capital Corp initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 107,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 79,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)

Money Concepts Capital Corp added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 22212.66%. The purchase prices were between $105.34 and $115.02, with an estimated average price of $109.46. The stock is now traded at around $119.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 178,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ProShares Credit Suisse 130/30 (CSM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp added to a holding in ProShares Credit Suisse 130/30 by 1043.14%. The purchase prices were between $83.3 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $87.95. The stock is now traded at around $95.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 122,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 327.45%. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $132.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 96,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: (MBG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp added to a holding in by 1527.05%. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $26.28, with an estimated average price of $26.08. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 319,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

Money Concepts Capital Corp added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 50.02%. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 496,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Money Concepts Capital Corp added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 132.58%. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $124.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 104,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)

Money Concepts Capital Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $39.68 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $43.78.

Sold Out: GameStop Corp (GME)

Money Concepts Capital Corp sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $117.03.

Sold Out: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)

Money Concepts Capital Corp sold out a holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $65.09 and $78.04, with an estimated average price of $71.26.

Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Money Concepts Capital Corp sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54.

Sold Out: Ball Corp (BLL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $81.25 and $92.26, with an estimated average price of $87.56.

Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Money Concepts Capital Corp sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $76.33 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $97.66.

Reduced: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced to a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 99.99%. The sale prices were between $68.26 and $76.79, with an estimated average price of $73.78. The stock is now traded at around $74.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.09%. Money Concepts Capital Corp still held 34 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: FIRST TR L CAP GRW (FTC)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced to a holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW by 97.31%. The sale prices were between $91.91 and $106.03, with an estimated average price of $99.06. The stock is now traded at around $98.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.56%. Money Concepts Capital Corp still held 4,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 97.7%. The sale prices were between $77.18 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $83.02. The stock is now traded at around $80.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.38%. Money Concepts Capital Corp still held 4,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 84.41%. The sale prices were between $81.13 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.26. The stock is now traded at around $81.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.38%. Money Concepts Capital Corp still held 30,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of MONEY CONCEPTS CAPITAL CORP. Also check out:

