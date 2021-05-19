Digi Relocates Australian Headquarters to Milton to Bolster Exponential Growth and Opportunities

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Digi Relocates Australian Headquarters to Milton to Bolster Exponential Growth and Opportunities

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image



Digi+International, (NASDAQ: DGII), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today announced it will relocate its Brisbane-based headquarters from Rocklea to Milton in September 2021.



The renovated facility will further concentrate its expanding team of engineering and technology talent in a modern, collaborative space including staff from Digis Opengear subsidiary that specializes in solutions for secure, resilient network access and IT automation. The Milton office is strategically located to strengthen Digis presence and increase visibility in the Australian market while providing a welcoming environment for staff returning to work.



We are looking forward to this move to strategically support our continued expansion, said Managing Director and Vice President of Engineering of Digi Australia, Matt Ramsay. In the last year alone, we have achieved double-digit growth and significantly increased our presence in Brisbane. Thanks to our world-class team of innovators, no other network solutions provider in the area has the depth of engineering talent we possess.



Digi Australias engineering team supports an internal lab, where much of the early cellular prototyping, thermal testing and electrical engineering is conducted. Digi Australia recently invested in a next generation 5G call box to simulate 5G mobile network towers. Digis Brisbane staff have designed the core operating systems for Digis cellular routers and console servers that provide best-in-class performance for high-speed wired and wireless connectivity, including the design of Digis new 5G platform and 5G-enabled devices. The new Milton office will expand and enable new levels of team-based collaboration.



This newly renovated office space will support our continued growth in the Australian market and beyond, said Simon Pincus, Vice President of Engineering at Opengear. As the company continues to grow within Digi International, were excited to welcome the teams partial return to office, and further increasing our market reach all under the same roof.



Learn more about Digi Internationals current products and open positions at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.digi.com%2F.



About Digi International



Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, weve helped our customers connect more than 100 million things and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005202/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment