Digi Relocates Australian Headquarters to Milton to Bolster Exponential Growth and Opportunities





Digi+International, (NASDAQ: DGII), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today announced it will relocate its Brisbane-based headquarters from Rocklea to Milton in September 2021.









The renovated facility will further concentrate its expanding team of engineering and technology talent in a modern, collaborative space including staff from Digis Opengear subsidiary that specializes in solutions for secure, resilient network access and IT automation. The Milton office is strategically located to strengthen Digis presence and increase visibility in the Australian market while providing a welcoming environment for staff returning to work.









We are looking forward to this move to strategically support our continued expansion, said Managing Director and Vice President of Engineering of Digi Australia, Matt Ramsay. In the last year alone, we have achieved double-digit growth and significantly increased our presence in Brisbane. Thanks to our world-class team of innovators, no other network solutions provider in the area has the depth of engineering talent we possess.









Digi Australias engineering team supports an internal lab, where much of the early cellular prototyping, thermal testing and electrical engineering is conducted. Digi Australia recently invested in a next generation 5G call box to simulate 5G mobile network towers. Digis Brisbane staff have designed the core operating systems for Digis cellular routers and console servers that provide best-in-class performance for high-speed wired and wireless connectivity, including the design of Digis new 5G platform and 5G-enabled devices. The new Milton office will expand and enable new levels of team-based collaboration.









This newly renovated office space will support our continued growth in the Australian market and beyond, said Simon Pincus, Vice President of Engineering at Opengear. As the company continues to grow within Digi International, were excited to welcome the teams partial return to office, and further increasing our market reach all under the same roof.









About Digi International









Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, weve helped our customers connect more than 100 million things and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com.





