FinServ Acquisition Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Special Meeting Date for Proposed Business Combination with Katapult Holdings, Inc.





FinServ Acquisition Corp., Inc. (FinServ) (NASDAQ: FSRV) announced todaythat the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), has declared effective its Registration Statement on Form S-4 (as amended, the Registration Statement), which includes a definitive proxy statement/prospectus in connection with FinServs special meeting of stockholders (the Special Meeting) to approve the proposed business combination with Katapult Holdings, Inc. (Katapult).









FinServ Acquisition Corp.s stockholders of record at the close of business on May 11, 2021 (the Record Date) are entitled to receive notice of the Special Meeting and to vote the shares of common stock of FinServ owned by them at the Special Meeting. The Special Meeting will be held on June 7, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, via a virtual meeting at the following address: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cstproxy.com%2Ffinservacquisition%2Fsm2021. Registration will begin on June 3, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. FinServ Acquisition Corp. stockholders entitled to vote at the Special Meeting will need the control number that is printed on their respective proxy cards to enter the Special Meeting.









About Katapult









Katapult is a next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce for the nonprime consumer. Katapult provides POS lease purchase options for consumers challenged with accessing traditional financial products who are seeking to obtain everyday durable goods. The Company has developed a sophisticated end-to-end technology platform that enables seamless integration with merchants, underwriting capabilities that exceed the industry standard, and exceptional customer experiences.









About FinServ Acquisition Corp.









FinServ Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services industry or businesses providing technology services to the financial services industry.









The company raised $250,000,000 in its initial public offering in November 2019 and is listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol FSRV.









Information on FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (Ticker: FSRXU) can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.finservacquisition2.com%2F.









