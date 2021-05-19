Logo
Crew Members from Holland America Line's Koningsdam Receive COVID-19 Vaccinations at Port of San Diego Today

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Sharp HealthCare safely vaccinates crew in the port B Street Cruise Terminal

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, May 19, 2021

SEATTLE, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line crew members from Koningsdam received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination today at the Port of San Diego in California. Arranged in partnership with Sharp HealthCare, a not-for-profit regional health care group, 118 crew came ashore to be vaccinated.

Holland America Line's Koningsdam. October 2021 through April 2022, Koningsdam will homeport out of San Diego for a season of cruises to Hawaii, Mexico, the Pacific Coast, Panama Canal and South Pacific.

During a brief ceremony, Captain Henk Draper, master of Koningsdam, remarked how the crew vaccinations were a welcome step as the ship waits to resume cruising. Also on hand were Rafael Castellanos, commissioner of the Port of San Diego, and Brett McClain, executive vice president and COO of Sharp HealthCare.

"Today is an incredible day, not only for our team members on Koningsdam, but for our entire organization as we continue to take the necessary steps to get back to cruising," said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. "We extend our deepest gratitude to Sharp HealthCare for vaccinating our crew, and to everyone at Port of San Diego for offering the terminal and allowing us to make this process safe and smooth."

On Thursday, May 20, Sharp HealthCare also will vaccinate 179 crew aboard Noordam, which will be at a nearby anchorage just off Coronado for the day. Likewise, 231 crew from Nieuw Amsterdam will receive Pfizer vaccines from healthcare provider Ambulnz on Friday, May 21, while the ship is alongside at San Pedro, California.

Starting in October 2021 through April 2022, Koningsdam and Zuiderdam will homeport out of San Diego for a season of cruises to Hawaii, Mexico, the Pacific Coast, Panama Canal and South Pacific. In total, fours ships will make 35 calls: Koningsdam in its inaugural season in San Diego (21 calls), Zuiderdam (12 calls), Eurodam (one call) and Nieuw Amsterdam (one call). The estimated economic impact of each ship visit is $300,000 for the San Diego region.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon more than 70 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, is under construction and will join the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

In light of COVID-19, Holland America Line is currently enhancing health and safety protocols and how they may impact future cruises. Our actual offerings may vary from what is displayed or described in marketing materials. Review our current Cruise Updates, Health & Safety Protocols and CDC Travel Advisories.

CONTACT:

Erik Elvejord

PHONE:

800-637-5029, 206-626-9890

EMAIL:

[email protected]

From Left to right, Koningsdam Captain Henk Draper and ship Hotel Director Errol Nelson, hold their COVID vaccine cards in front of Holland America Line's Koningsdam at the San Diego Cruise Terminal. Sharp HealthCare administered COVID vaccinations to the ships more than 100 crewmembers Wednesday morning.

From left to right, Holland America Line Koningsdam crewmembers Romeo Palmes, senior plumber; Errol Nelson, hotel director; Dedy Laluyan, hotel controller; and Lazar Mihajloski, purser, hold their COVID vaccinations cards. Sharp HealthCare administered more than 100 shots to crewmembers Wednesday morning at the San Diego Cruise Terminal.

Holland America Line Standard Photo/Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crew-members-from-holland-america-lines-koningsdam-receive-covid-19-vaccinations-at-port-of-san-diego-today-301295479.html

SOURCE Holland America Line

