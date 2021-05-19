The stock of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NAS:HOLI, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $13.47 per share and the market cap of $825.4 million, Hollysys Automation Technologies stock shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for Hollysys Automation Technologies is shown in the chart below.

Because Hollysys Automation Technologies is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 5.5% over the past five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a cash-to-debt ratio of 28.67, which ranks better than 83% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Hollysys Automation Technologies's financial strength as 8 out of 10, suggesting strong balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Hollysys Automation Technologies over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Hollysys Automation Technologies has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $563.9 million and earnings of $1.15 a share. Its operating margin is 19.34%, which ranks better than 91% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Hollysys Automation Technologies at 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Hollysys Automation Technologies over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Hollysys Automation Technologies is 5.5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Products industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 4.7%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Products industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Hollysys Automation Technologies's ROIC was 14.07, while its WACC came in at 6.83. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Hollysys Automation Technologies is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NAS:HOLI, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Products industry. To learn more about Hollysys Automation Technologies stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

