PT Mayora Indah Tbk Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

The stock of PT Mayora Indah Tbk (ISX:MYOR, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of IDR 2510 per share and the market cap of IDR 56567.5 billion, PT Mayora Indah Tbk stock gives every indication of being fairly valued. GF Value for PT Mayora Indah Tbk is shown in the chart below.

Because PT Mayora Indah Tbk is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 5.5% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 7.44% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. PT Mayora Indah Tbk has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.09, which is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. The overall financial strength of PT Mayora Indah Tbk is 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of PT Mayora Indah Tbk is fair. This is the debt and cash of PT Mayora Indah Tbk over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. PT Mayora Indah Tbk has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of IDR 26432.8 billion and earnings of IDR 86.645 a share. Its operating margin is 11.85%, which ranks better than 75% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Overall, the profitability of PT Mayora Indah Tbk is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of PT Mayora Indah Tbk over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of PT Mayora Indah Tbk is 5.5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 6.6%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, PT Mayora Indah Tbk's ROIC was 18.31, while its WACC came in at 3.49. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of PT Mayora Indah Tbk is shown below:

In short, the stock of PT Mayora Indah Tbk (ISX:MYOR, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. To learn more about PT Mayora Indah Tbk stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

