2Xideas AG Buys Ferrari NV, MercadoLibre Inc, Live Nation Entertainment Inc

Investment company 2Xideas AG Current Portfolio ) buys Ferrari NV, MercadoLibre Inc, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Masimo Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 2Xideas AG. As of 2021Q1, 2Xideas AG owns 67 stocks with a total value of $904 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 643,439 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51% Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 186,777 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58% ResMed Inc (RMD) - 317,074 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33% Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 200,229 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.63% Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST) - 562,165 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.67%

2Xideas AG initiated holding in Ferrari NV. The purchase prices were between $187.78 and $227.01, with an estimated average price of $204.76. The stock is now traded at around $202.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 38,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

2Xideas AG added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 28.51%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1322.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.

2Xideas AG added to a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc by 20.48%. The purchase prices were between $66.45 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $87.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 116,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

2Xideas AG added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 25.08%. The purchase prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6. The stock is now traded at around $816.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

2Xideas AG added to a holding in Masimo Corp by 25.73%. The purchase prices were between $220.31 and $283.75, with an estimated average price of $251.6. The stock is now traded at around $213.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 33,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

2Xideas AG added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 30.28%. The purchase prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26. The stock is now traded at around $58.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 112,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

2Xideas AG added to a holding in Watsco Inc by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $225.54 and $260.75, with an estimated average price of $246.61. The stock is now traded at around $282.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 37,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.