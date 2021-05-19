Logo
2Xideas AG Buys Ferrari NV, MercadoLibre Inc, Live Nation Entertainment Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company 2Xideas AG (Current Portfolio) buys Ferrari NV, MercadoLibre Inc, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Masimo Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 2Xideas AG. As of 2021Q1, 2Xideas AG owns 67 stocks with a total value of $904 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 2Xideas AG's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/2xideas+ag/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 2Xideas AG
  1. Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 643,439 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
  2. Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 186,777 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
  3. ResMed Inc (RMD) - 317,074 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%
  4. Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 200,229 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.63%
  5. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST) - 562,165 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.67%
New Purchase: Ferrari NV (RACE)

2Xideas AG initiated holding in Ferrari NV. The purchase prices were between $187.78 and $227.01, with an estimated average price of $204.76. The stock is now traded at around $202.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 38,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

2Xideas AG added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 28.51%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1322.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)

2Xideas AG added to a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc by 20.48%. The purchase prices were between $66.45 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $87.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 116,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

2Xideas AG added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 25.08%. The purchase prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6. The stock is now traded at around $816.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Masimo Corp (MASI)

2Xideas AG added to a holding in Masimo Corp by 25.73%. The purchase prices were between $220.31 and $283.75, with an estimated average price of $251.6. The stock is now traded at around $213.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 33,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

2Xideas AG added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 30.28%. The purchase prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26. The stock is now traded at around $58.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 112,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Watsco Inc (WSO)

2Xideas AG added to a holding in Watsco Inc by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $225.54 and $260.75, with an estimated average price of $246.61. The stock is now traded at around $282.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 37,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of 2Xideas AG. Also check out:

1. 2Xideas AG's Undervalued Stocks
2. 2Xideas AG's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 2Xideas AG's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 2Xideas AG keeps buying
