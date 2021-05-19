New York Life Investments Alternatives Buys Accolade Inc, Rent-A-Center Inc, KBR Inc, Sells Renasant Corp, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, AerCap Holdings NV

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

New York Life Investments Alternatives Buys Accolade Inc, Rent-A-Center Inc, KBR Inc, Sells Renasant Corp, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, AerCap Holdings NV

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company New York Life Investments Alternatives (Current Portfolio) buys Accolade Inc, Rent-A-Center Inc, KBR Inc, Barclays PLC, NatWest Group PLC, sells Renasant Corp, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, AerCap Holdings NV, BlueLinx Holdings Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New York Life Investments Alternatives. As of 2021Q1, New York Life Investments Alternatives owns 176 stocks with a total value of $147 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of New York Life Investments Alternatives's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+york+life+investments+alternatives/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of New York Life Investments Alternatives
  1. Accolade Inc (ACCD) - 227,387 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. At Home Group Inc (HOME) - 200,466 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.02%
  3. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 67,364 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio.
  4. BayCom Corp (BCML) - 171,160 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio.
  5. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 24,232 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.02%
New Purchase: Accolade Inc (ACCD)

New York Life Investments Alternatives initiated holding in Accolade Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.1 and $59.09, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $44.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.02%. The holding were 227,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)

New York Life Investments Alternatives initiated holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.14 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $52.33. The stock is now traded at around $55.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 24,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KBR Inc (KBR)

New York Life Investments Alternatives initiated holding in KBR Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.96 and $38.39, with an estimated average price of $31.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Barclays PLC (BCS)

New York Life Investments Alternatives initiated holding in Barclays PLC. The purchase prices were between $7.28 and $10.36, with an estimated average price of $8.75. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 507,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NatWest Group PLC (NWG)

New York Life Investments Alternatives initiated holding in NatWest Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $3.96 and $5.4, with an estimated average price of $4.8. The stock is now traded at around $5.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 458,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG)

New York Life Investments Alternatives initiated holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $1.76 and $2.33, with an estimated average price of $2.08. The stock is now traded at around $2.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,852,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: State Street Corporation (STT)

New York Life Investments Alternatives added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 126.56%. The purchase prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $84.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 15,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD)

New York Life Investments Alternatives added to a holding in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc by 169.23%. The purchase prices were between $40.9 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $46.07. The stock is now traded at around $44.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 25,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Green Dot Corp (GDOT)

New York Life Investments Alternatives added to a holding in Green Dot Corp by 75.30%. The purchase prices were between $45.78 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $40.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 21,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: EVO Payments Inc (EVOP)

New York Life Investments Alternatives added to a holding in EVO Payments Inc by 106.42%. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 27,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

New York Life Investments Alternatives added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 64.87%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $244.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

New York Life Investments Alternatives added to a holding in Lazard Ltd by 30.57%. The purchase prices were between $38.69 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 31,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Renasant Corp (RNST)

New York Life Investments Alternatives sold out a holding in Renasant Corp. The sale prices were between $33.57 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $39.72.

Sold Out: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)

New York Life Investments Alternatives sold out a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87.

Sold Out: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)

New York Life Investments Alternatives sold out a holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The sale prices were between $38.24 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $48.6.

Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

New York Life Investments Alternatives sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Sold Out: The Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)

New York Life Investments Alternatives sold out a holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.13 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $17.63.

Sold Out: The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)

New York Life Investments Alternatives sold out a holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $39.64 and $45.21, with an estimated average price of $42.52.

Reduced: BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC)

New York Life Investments Alternatives reduced to a holding in BlueLinx Holdings Inc by 59.32%. The sale prices were between $27.97 and $45.73, with an estimated average price of $38.96. The stock is now traded at around $52.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.23%. New York Life Investments Alternatives still held 43,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: At Home Group Inc (HOME)

New York Life Investments Alternatives reduced to a holding in At Home Group Inc by 28.02%. The sale prices were between $15.77 and $33.32, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $37.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.8%. New York Life Investments Alternatives still held 200,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Domo Inc (DOMO)

New York Life Investments Alternatives reduced to a holding in Domo Inc by 26.61%. The sale prices were between $53.16 and $74.81, with an estimated average price of $65.06. The stock is now traded at around $56.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. New York Life Investments Alternatives still held 40,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

New York Life Investments Alternatives reduced to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 51.71%. The sale prices were between $23.82 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $28.07. The stock is now traded at around $25.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. New York Life Investments Alternatives still held 33,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of New York Life Investments Alternatives. Also check out:

1. New York Life Investments Alternatives's Undervalued Stocks
2. New York Life Investments Alternatives's Top Growth Companies, and
3. New York Life Investments Alternatives's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that New York Life Investments Alternatives keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider