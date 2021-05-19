New York Life Investments Alternatives Buys Accolade Inc, Rent-A-Center Inc, KBR Inc, Sells Renasant Corp, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, AerCap Holdings NV

- New Purchases: ACCD, RCII, KBR, BCS, NWG, LYG, BLDR, GPRE, VIAC, NDSN, SBNY, EQH, GBX, UTHR, FERG, HSII, ZM, STPC.U, DDOG, MDB, VOD, VIRT, BABA, GMS, FIS, CURO, FBC, TKC, CRWD, WPF, WORK, HOV, BP, GLPG, TFII, ZEN, STRL, KZR, NVT, NEWR, NVDA, PLNT, ZGNX, RYI, RILY, ESTC, HEC, OSCR, CLLS, LOW, DFIN, HIIIU, CS, BLBD, JWSM.U, AAC.U, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, GSEVU, COLIU, RRD, SLDB, VYGG, ASZ.U, AUS.U, SIOX, XCUR,
- Added Positions: STT, CSOD, GDOT, EVOP, PYPL, LAZ, VRTX, IBN, GOOGL, TFX, AOUT, DAVA, BLKB, IR, ELF, CHEF, SE, VMI, HEES, PRQR, ZUO, LESL, ALBO, AKU, EHC, BWMX, ASIX, TEX, NWPX, SYNA,
- Reduced Positions: BXC, HOME, DOMO, PSTH, EGHT, UPLD, SPLK, FISV, TWLO, NET, VCTR, CHGG, GOOG, VSTO, IMXI, TDOC, ADT, FOXA, PINS, KL, WDAY, PPD, KWR, LYTS, MSFT, PRTA, TSE, AMZN, INFN, CF, BMY, APTO, LMT, CUE, FB, UNH, ALDX, CSLT, PII, HQY, ZBH, ARNA, DBX, SVMK, AUPH, TRU, VPG, ADMA, TLS, MCO, PTON, MGTX, MA, LAD, BX,
- Sold Out: RNST, AJRD, AER, ALXN, MIK, HAIN, DAR, ORGO, CLW, USCR, KLR, USFD, BMCH, TDG, CI, MP, MEI, BCC, MX, BAX, UHAL, ACRE, HCA, BFAM, MAXR, SPB, PS, CHNG, RTX, SPWH, KRE, VOYA, MSGS, NCMI, BFT, SPGI, ENV, BCOR, IIIN, VSH, CRM, CARA, KIRK, FICO, INOV, SITE, TLYS, GCP, TRVG,
These are the top 5 holdings of New York Life Investments Alternatives
- Accolade Inc (ACCD) - 227,387 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
- At Home Group Inc (HOME) - 200,466 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.02%
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 67,364 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio.
- BayCom Corp (BCML) - 171,160 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio.
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 24,232 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.02%
New York Life Investments Alternatives initiated holding in Accolade Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.1 and $59.09, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $44.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.02%. The holding were 227,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)
New York Life Investments Alternatives initiated holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.14 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $52.33. The stock is now traded at around $55.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 24,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: KBR Inc (KBR)
New York Life Investments Alternatives initiated holding in KBR Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.96 and $38.39, with an estimated average price of $31.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Barclays PLC (BCS)
New York Life Investments Alternatives initiated holding in Barclays PLC. The purchase prices were between $7.28 and $10.36, with an estimated average price of $8.75. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 507,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NatWest Group PLC (NWG)
New York Life Investments Alternatives initiated holding in NatWest Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $3.96 and $5.4, with an estimated average price of $4.8. The stock is now traded at around $5.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 458,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG)
New York Life Investments Alternatives initiated holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $1.76 and $2.33, with an estimated average price of $2.08. The stock is now traded at around $2.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,852,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: State Street Corporation (STT)
New York Life Investments Alternatives added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 126.56%. The purchase prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $84.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 15,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD)
New York Life Investments Alternatives added to a holding in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc by 169.23%. The purchase prices were between $40.9 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $46.07. The stock is now traded at around $44.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 25,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Green Dot Corp (GDOT)
New York Life Investments Alternatives added to a holding in Green Dot Corp by 75.30%. The purchase prices were between $45.78 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $40.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 21,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: EVO Payments Inc (EVOP)
New York Life Investments Alternatives added to a holding in EVO Payments Inc by 106.42%. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 27,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
New York Life Investments Alternatives added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 64.87%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $244.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lazard Ltd (LAZ)
New York Life Investments Alternatives added to a holding in Lazard Ltd by 30.57%. The purchase prices were between $38.69 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 31,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Renasant Corp (RNST)
New York Life Investments Alternatives sold out a holding in Renasant Corp. The sale prices were between $33.57 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $39.72.Sold Out: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)
New York Life Investments Alternatives sold out a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87.Sold Out: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)
New York Life Investments Alternatives sold out a holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The sale prices were between $38.24 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $48.6.Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
New York Life Investments Alternatives sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.Sold Out: The Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)
New York Life Investments Alternatives sold out a holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.13 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $17.63.Sold Out: The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)
New York Life Investments Alternatives sold out a holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $39.64 and $45.21, with an estimated average price of $42.52.Reduced: BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC)
New York Life Investments Alternatives reduced to a holding in BlueLinx Holdings Inc by 59.32%. The sale prices were between $27.97 and $45.73, with an estimated average price of $38.96. The stock is now traded at around $52.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.23%. New York Life Investments Alternatives still held 43,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: At Home Group Inc (HOME)
New York Life Investments Alternatives reduced to a holding in At Home Group Inc by 28.02%. The sale prices were between $15.77 and $33.32, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $37.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.8%. New York Life Investments Alternatives still held 200,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Domo Inc (DOMO)
New York Life Investments Alternatives reduced to a holding in Domo Inc by 26.61%. The sale prices were between $53.16 and $74.81, with an estimated average price of $65.06. The stock is now traded at around $56.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. New York Life Investments Alternatives still held 40,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
New York Life Investments Alternatives reduced to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 51.71%. The sale prices were between $23.82 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $28.07. The stock is now traded at around $25.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. New York Life Investments Alternatives still held 33,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.
