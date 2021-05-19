Cornerstone Partners Capital Management, Llc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Allakos Inc, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

New Purchases: ACWI, ALLK,

ACWI, ALLK, Added Positions: IVV,

IVV, Reduced Positions: VWO, VT,

Investment company Cornerstone Partners Capital Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Allakos Inc, sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management, Llc owns 9 stocks with a total value of $392 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CORNERSTONE PARTNERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cornerstone+partners+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 608,167 shares, 61.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 204.31% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 321,539 shares, 16.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 267,520 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 378,606 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.24% iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) - 305,353 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio.

Cornerstone Partners Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95. The stock is now traded at around $98.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.5%. The holding were 267,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Partners Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Allakos Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.73 and $153.66, with an estimated average price of $126.51. The stock is now traded at around $98.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 14,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Partners Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 204.31%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $412.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 41.45%. The holding were 608,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.