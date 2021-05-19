Cornerstone Partners Capital Management, Llc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Allakos Inc, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

For the details of CORNERSTONE PARTNERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cornerstone+partners+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CORNERSTONE PARTNERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 608,167 shares, 61.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 204.31%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 321,539 shares, 16.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 267,520 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 378,606 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.24%
- iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) - 305,353 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio.
Cornerstone Partners Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95. The stock is now traded at around $98.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.5%. The holding were 267,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Allakos Inc (ALLK)
Cornerstone Partners Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Allakos Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.73 and $153.66, with an estimated average price of $126.51. The stock is now traded at around $98.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 14,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Cornerstone Partners Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 204.31%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $412.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 41.45%. The holding were 608,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.
