Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC Buys Repay Holdings Corp, Avalara Inc, Tecnoglass Inc, Sells Ensign Group Inc, Allegiant Travel Co, SP Plus Corp

Investment company Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Repay Holdings Corp, Avalara Inc, Tecnoglass Inc, sells Ensign Group Inc, Allegiant Travel Co, SP Plus Corp, PaySign Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/owls+nest+partners+ia%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 239,350 shares, 13.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.69% Progyny Inc (PGNY) - 478,850 shares, 12.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.29% Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) - 198,400 shares, 12.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28% Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) - 71,100 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.02% Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) - 230,300 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.91%

Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC added to a holding in Repay Holdings Corp by 107.17%. The purchase prices were between $21.57 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $24.29. The stock is now traded at around $22.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 494,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC added to a holding in Avalara Inc by 28.45%. The purchase prices were between $123.33 and $179.78, with an estimated average price of $154.53. The stock is now traded at around $123.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 116,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC added to a holding in Tecnoglass Inc by 49.60%. The purchase prices were between $6.59 and $12.02, with an estimated average price of $8.22. The stock is now traded at around $17.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 149,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC sold out a holding in SP Plus Corp. The sale prices were between $27.94 and $36.06, with an estimated average price of $32.28.