Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC Buys Repay Holdings Corp, Avalara Inc, Tecnoglass Inc, Sells Ensign Group Inc, Allegiant Travel Co, SP Plus Corp

- Added Positions: RPAY, AVLR, IBKR, GSHD, TGLS, Z,
- Reduced Positions: ENSG, ALGT, PGNY, FND, AWI, LOPE, PAYS,
- Sold Out: SP,
- Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 239,350 shares, 13.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.69%
- Progyny Inc (PGNY) - 478,850 shares, 12.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.29%
- Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) - 198,400 shares, 12.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%
- Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) - 71,100 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.02%
- Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) - 230,300 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.91%
Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC added to a holding in Repay Holdings Corp by 107.17%. The purchase prices were between $21.57 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $24.29. The stock is now traded at around $22.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 494,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Avalara Inc (AVLR)
Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC added to a holding in Avalara Inc by 28.45%. The purchase prices were between $123.33 and $179.78, with an estimated average price of $154.53. The stock is now traded at around $123.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 116,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS)
Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC added to a holding in Tecnoglass Inc by 49.60%. The purchase prices were between $6.59 and $12.02, with an estimated average price of $8.22. The stock is now traded at around $17.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 149,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SP Plus Corp (SP)
Owls Nest Partners IA, LLC sold out a holding in SP Plus Corp. The sale prices were between $27.94 and $36.06, with an estimated average price of $32.28.
