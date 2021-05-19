Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Tesla Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF

For the details of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pine+ridge+advisers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 206,457 shares, 32.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.23%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 195,200 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,660 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 59,738 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.44%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,553 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81%
Pine Ridge Advisers LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $563.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 985 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Pine Ridge Advisers LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 20.23%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $410.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.4%. The holding were 206,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Pine Ridge Advisers LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 160.63%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 68,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC.
