Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Tesla Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF

Investment company Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Tesla Inc, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC. As of 2021Q1, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 206,457 shares, 32.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.23% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 195,200 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,660 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 59,738 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.44% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,553 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81%

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $563.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 20.23%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $410.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.4%. The holding were 206,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 160.63%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 68,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.