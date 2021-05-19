Logo
Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, PepsiCo Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, PepsiCo Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Consolidated Edison Inc, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 146 stocks with a total value of $271 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SAX WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sax+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SAX WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 68,087 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14%
  2. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 156,720 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.83%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 126,461 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.15%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 140,521 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.84%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 88,425 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.40%
New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $217.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 5,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $298.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 28,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $102.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.1 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $90.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc (EXG)

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.6 and $9.32, with an estimated average price of $8.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 53,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 30.40%. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $162.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 88,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.84%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 140,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 67.65%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $322.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 18,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.71%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 56,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 122.55%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $153.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 25,929 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.43%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $227.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 16,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.

Sold Out: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36.

Sold Out: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $75.9 and $81.14, with an estimated average price of $79.02.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of SAX WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. SAX WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SAX WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SAX WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SAX WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying
