Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, PepsiCo Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

IWM, TWLO, XLF, ARKK, SUSA, EXG, NOW, AAL, SLYV, SNPS, DAL, GLW, UAL, VIOO, VXF, RDS.A, NVDA, MDT, Added Positions: MTUM, IJR, QQQ, BSV, VIG, VO, IVV, VCSH, QUAL, USMV, IQLT, IJS, SPY, LQD, IWP, JETS, IJH, VWO, MDY, VTV, MSFT, VEA, PFF, NFLX, MCD, TEAM, SPYD, VNQ, MINT, PGX, GOOG, VZ, ABBV, HYG, ITOT, CRM, NEE, IBM, EEM, T, ADBE, MO, TD, EFAV, IWD, EFV, MRK, AMZN, AAPL, DVY, IEFA, IWV, TSM, EFA, VBK, BIV, XOM, IWF, FB, DIS, IBB, NYCB, AGG, JPM, GOOGL, VB, PM, PYPL, BND, BA, ADI, JNJ, IDV,

MTUM, IJR, QQQ, BSV, VIG, VO, IVV, VCSH, QUAL, USMV, IQLT, IJS, SPY, LQD, IWP, JETS, IJH, VWO, MDY, VTV, MSFT, VEA, PFF, NFLX, MCD, TEAM, SPYD, VNQ, MINT, PGX, GOOG, VZ, ABBV, HYG, ITOT, CRM, NEE, IBM, EEM, T, ADBE, MO, TD, EFAV, IWD, EFV, MRK, AMZN, AAPL, DVY, IEFA, IWV, TSM, EFA, VBK, BIV, XOM, IWF, FB, DIS, IBB, NYCB, AGG, JPM, GOOGL, VB, PM, PYPL, BND, BA, ADI, JNJ, IDV, Reduced Positions: XLE, SHY, VCIT, PEG, VBR, IVE, SO, MGK, BMY, GLD, RWX, VLY,

XLE, SHY, VCIT, PEG, VBR, IVE, SO, MGK, BMY, GLD, RWX, VLY, Sold Out: PEP, ED, VWOB, MRNA,

Investment company Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, PepsiCo Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Consolidated Edison Inc, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 146 stocks with a total value of $271 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 68,087 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14% iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 156,720 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.83% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 126,461 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.15% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 140,521 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.84% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 88,425 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.40%

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $217.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 5,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $298.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 28,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $102.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.1 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $90.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.6 and $9.32, with an estimated average price of $8.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 53,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 30.40%. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $162.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 88,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.84%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 140,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 67.65%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $322.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 18,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.71%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 56,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 122.55%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $153.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 25,929 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.43%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $227.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 16,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36.

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $75.9 and $81.14, with an estimated average price of $79.02.

Sax Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54.