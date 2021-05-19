Logo
Tacita Capital Inc Buys Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Global Infrastructure ETF, Brookfield Property Partners LP

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tacita Capital Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Lightspeed POS Inc, The Walt Disney Co, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Global Infrastructure ETF, Brookfield Property Partners LP, Brookfield Renewable Corp, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tacita Capital Inc. As of 2021Q1, Tacita Capital Inc owns 188 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tacita Capital Inc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tacita+capital+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tacita Capital Inc
  1. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 117,490 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.35%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 97,075 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.4%
  3. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 42,211 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.82%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 41,150 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.17%
  5. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 138,383 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66%
New Purchase: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

Tacita Capital Inc initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 57,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Tacita Capital Inc initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $134.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lightspeed POS Inc (LSPD)

Tacita Capital Inc initiated holding in Lightspeed POS Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.09 and $80.85, with an estimated average price of $68.35. The stock is now traded at around $57.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Tacita Capital Inc initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Tacita Capital Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $100.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Tacita Capital Inc initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $70.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Tacita Capital Inc added to a holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.74%. The purchase prices were between $84.52 and $101.21, with an estimated average price of $92.36. The stock is now traded at around $110.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Tacita Capital Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 53.38%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $169.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Tacita Capital Inc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 46.67%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Tacita Capital Inc added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 145.41%. The purchase prices were between $66.06 and $76.75, with an estimated average price of $71.99. The stock is now traded at around $78.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Tacita Capital Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 69.86%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $313.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Tacita Capital Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 33.68%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $286.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Tacita Capital Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Tacita Capital Inc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $82.36 and $93, with an estimated average price of $87.52.

Sold Out: CDK Global Inc (CDK)

Tacita Capital Inc sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $49.51 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $51.88.

Sold Out: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

Tacita Capital Inc sold out a holding in BorgWarner Inc. The sale prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.24.

Sold Out: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

Tacita Capital Inc sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.58 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $27.6.

Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

Tacita Capital Inc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tacita Capital Inc. Also check out:

1. Tacita Capital Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tacita Capital Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tacita Capital Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tacita Capital Inc keeps buying
Author's Avatar

