Cloud DX Granted New Patent for Pulsewave 2.0 Vital Sign Monitor

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Cloud DX (

TSXV:CDX, Financial), a leading Canadian provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions, announced today it has been issued a new US patent for its upcoming Pulsewave 2.0 Vital Sign Monitor.

US Patent 11,006,843 entitled System And Method Of Determining Breathing Rates From Oscillometric Data,' protects Cloud DX's innovative method for determining the breathing rate of a patient using an oscillometric device as the physiological sensor. It positions Pulsewave 2.0 as the first home-based vital signs monitor of its kind to simultaneously capture diagnostic-quality blood pressure, heart rate, heartbeat irregularities and respiration rate.

How Pulsewave 2.0 breathing rate technology works

  • Cloud DX's Pulsewave vital signs monitor is worn on a patient's wrist, and oscillometric pulse waveforms are obtained as the cuff deflates, obtaining pulse wave signals and artifact signals over multiple patient breaths.
  • Pulsewave software analyzes these signals producing an envelope of pulse waveforms as well as a frequency modulated sequence of pulses at various time intervals containing breathing rate data.
  • Pulsewave 2.0 operates autonomously but can also be connected to the internet. When connected, clinicians receiving the data can derive additional biological metrics via the Cloud Diagnostics online platform.

Pulsewave 2.0 is the latest innovation to emerge from Cloud DX's award-winning research and development efforts. It builds and expands on a near decade of experience deploying the original Pulsewave 1.0 wrist cuff blood pressure device. As the world's first cloud-based portable blood pressure device, Pulsewave 1.0 has gathered millions of pulse wave signals from tens of thousands of individuals. Pulsewave's accuracy and precision was validated in a real-world setting in an independent peer-reviewed study published by University of New Brunswick and the New Brunswick Heart Centre, where researchers determined that the Cloud DX device was similar in accuracy to an intra-arterial catheter for blood pressure. (1)

Pulsewave 2.0 is now in clinical trials at Dalhousie Medicine New Brunswick. The Pulsewave program is supported by the NextGen Manufacturing Supercluster and the New Brunswick Health Research Foundation. Pulsewave and the Cloud Diagnostics platform are protected by multiple US and international patents.

"Home-based diagnostics are the next frontier of virtual care. Healthcare providers and patients are now seeing first hand the limitations of telehealth and are pressing for a more all-encompassing model of care where telemedicine, home-based patient vitals monitoring and in-person doctor visits work seamlessly together to inform medical diagnosis and treatment. The ability to capture patient vitals - including an accurate respiration rate - in an ongoing, comprehensive way and to have that data flow directly from the patient's body to the care team, will greatly speed accurate clinical decision making, contribute to better patient outcomes, and make care more efficient and more economic for providers and payers," says Robert Kaul, CEO of Cloud DX.

1. A Comparison and Calibration of a Wrist-Worn Blood Pressure Monitor for Patient Management: Assessing the Reliability of Innovative Blood Pressure Devices. JMIR April 2018

Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare's future, Cloud DX is making healthcare better for everyone. The company's Connected Health remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable ageing in place and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care. Providers partnering with Cloud DX achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization/re-hospitalization and reduce the costs of healthcare delivery through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist and one of Canada's 10 most prominent Telehealth providers.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

# # #

24742.png

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CloudDX
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/clouddxinc/
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/cloud-dx/
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cloud.dx/

For media inquiries please contact:
Ellyn Winters-Robinson
Ignition Communications (PR for Cloud DX)
519-574-2196
[email protected]

For investor inquiries please contact:
Jay Bedard
Cloud DX Investor Relations
647-881-8418
[email protected]

SOURCE: Cloud DX Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648203/Cloud-DX-Granted-New-Patent-for-Pulsewave-20-Vital-Sign-Monitor

