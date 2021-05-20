U.S. Well Services Announces Next-Generation Nyx Clean Fleet® Pump

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

U.S. Well Services Announces Next-Generation Nyx Clean Fleet® Pump

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, May 19, 2021

HOUSTON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Well Services (Nasdaq: USWS) ("USWS" or the "Company") today announced the next generation of its proprietary Clean Fleet technology with the unveiling of its newly designed Nyx Clean Fleet frac pump. Nyx will use our patented PowerCube, driving two independently controlled electric motors and frac pumps to provide 6,000 hydraulic horsepower ("HHP") on a single trailer. Based on current pricing from vendors, U.S. Well Services expects that it can deliver a Nyx Clean Fleet, consisting of ten pump trailers totaling 60,000 HHP, two blenders and a combination switchgear for a capital cost of approximately $23 million.

US Well Services Nyx Clean Fleet Frac Unit patented PowerCube delivers true redundancy power to two separate electric motors and pumps.

The independent twin pump concept provides the same redundancy as our single electric motor units while offering a significant reduction in our wellsite footprint. Nyx allows the Company to shut down one pump or motor without affecting the second pump's ability to continue operating. For this innovative design, the Company will continue to use electric motors supplied by AmeriMex, who has provided electric motors on each of our past generations of Clean Fleet technology. The system is designed to be powered by mobile generators, micro-grid applications, like our PowerPathTM technology, and is not only capable of using utility grid power, but is also compliant with all associated requirements. Nyx leverages USWS Analytics' cloud intelligence system that enables fast, informed operational decision making and continuously evaluates equipment health and useful life. These factors empower the Company to use predictive, conditions-based maintenance scheduling and will help reduce non-productive time to drive improved operating efficiency for our customers. The Nyx control system also provides automatic intelligent pump rate control based on the continuous monitoring of equipment health conditions.

"We are excited to bring the Nyx pump to the market," said Lon Robinson, U.S. Well Services' Chief Technology Officer. "This pump is the culmination of considerable engineering and design work with our partners at AmeriMex and Grizzly Manufacturing, and we believe it will revolutionize the electric frac market."

In Greek mythology, Nyx was the daughter of chaos and the goddess of night. Created near the beginning of time, Nyx's age and power made even the most powerful of gods fearful of her, including Zeus, the king of the gods.

U.S. Well Services is a pioneer of the E-Frac revolution and was the first to commercialize a successful electric fracturing fleet with our first generation Clean Fleet in 2014. Inspired by our past and designed for the future, the Nyx pump is the latest innovation in Clean Fleet technology and will be the most powerful and advanced electric fracturing solution on the market.

US Well Services Nyx Clean Fleet Frac Unit patented PowerCube delivers true redundancy power to two separate electric motors and pumps.

About U.S. Well Services, Inc.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing services and a market leader in electric fracture stimulation. The Company's patented electric frac technology provides one of the first fully electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally-supplied natural gas, including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. The Company's electric frac technology dramatically decreases emissions and sound pollution while generating exceptional operational efficiencies, including significant customer fuel cost savings versus conventional diesel fleets. For more information visit: www.uswellservices.com. Information on our website is not part of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information above includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "may," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "will," "should," "could," and similar terms and phrases. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified in this release or as disclosed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Factors that could cause actual results to differ from the Company's expectations include the factors described in the Company's public disclosures and filings with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed on March 11, 2021 and in its subsequent filings with the SEC. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all such factors.

Contacts:
Josh Shapiro
Vice President, Finance and Treasury
[email protected]

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
(713) 529-6600
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-well-services-announces-next-generation-nyx-clean-fleet-pump-301295487.html

SOURCE U.S. Well Services, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment