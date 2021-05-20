Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, Sells iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, NI Holdings Inc

New Purchases: REM, FFG,

REM, FFG, Added Positions: VYM, IEMG, VOO, VB, VO, IEFA, VEA,

VYM, IEMG, VOO, VB, VO, IEFA, VEA, Sold Out: DSI, NODK,

Investment company Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, NI Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC owns 35 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/asset+allocation+%26+management+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 910,000 shares, 29.09% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 161,504 shares, 19.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 193,491 shares, 11.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.66% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 40,824 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.26% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 20,865 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio.

Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC initiated holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.31 and $35.67, with an estimated average price of $32.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 5,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC initiated holding in FBL Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.48 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $56.48. The stock is now traded at around $60.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 25.66%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $105.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 193,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 385.42%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 54,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 101.16%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $216.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 9,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.90%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $227.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 13,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.75%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 23,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The sale prices were between $70.4 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $73.85.

Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in NI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $16.17 and $19.91, with an estimated average price of $17.88.