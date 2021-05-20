Cohanzick Management, LLC Buys Mason Industrial Technology Inc, Vector Acquisition Corporation II, Omnichannel Acquisition Corp, Sells RMG Acquisition Corp II, Omnichannel Acquisition Corp, TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp

Investment company Cohanzick Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Mason Industrial Technology Inc, Vector Acquisition Corporation II, Omnichannel Acquisition Corp, Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp, Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp II, sells RMG Acquisition Corp II, Omnichannel Acquisition Corp, TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp, Landcadia Holdings III Inc, Altitude Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cohanzick Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cohanzick Management, LLC owns 90 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Mason Industrial Technology Inc (MIT.U) - 1,550,186 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. New Position Vector Acquisition Corporation II (VAQC) - 1,216,498 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. New Position Omnichannel Acquisition Corp (OCA) - 815,352 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. New Position Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (ASAQ) - 647,322 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57% Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp (ACND) - 488,622 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. New Position

Cohanzick Management, LLC initiated holding in Mason Industrial Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.55%. The holding were 1,550,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cohanzick Management, LLC initiated holding in Vector Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.03%. The holding were 1,216,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cohanzick Management, LLC initiated holding in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10.64, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.97%. The holding were 815,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cohanzick Management, LLC initiated holding in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $11.06, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 488,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cohanzick Management, LLC initiated holding in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.88, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 437,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cohanzick Management, LLC initiated holding in Ares Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $10.79, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 290,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cohanzick Management, LLC added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 1303.33%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 84,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cohanzick Management, LLC added to a holding in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp by 29.32%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.38. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 407,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cohanzick Management, LLC added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $40.34 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $43.69. The stock is now traded at around $48.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 35,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cohanzick Management, LLC added to a holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.39 and $56.73, with an estimated average price of $46.6. The stock is now traded at around $32.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cohanzick Management, LLC added to a holding in Tenneco Inc by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $12.71, with an estimated average price of $10.92. The stock is now traded at around $13.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cohanzick Management, LLC sold out a holding in RMG Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.36 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $11.36.

Cohanzick Management, LLC sold out a holding in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.65, with an estimated average price of $10.79.

Cohanzick Management, LLC sold out a holding in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. The sale prices were between $10.65 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $13.95.

Cohanzick Management, LLC sold out a holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.47.

Cohanzick Management, LLC sold out a holding in Altitude Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $15.68, with an estimated average price of $11.47.

Cohanzick Management, LLC sold out a holding in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $11.08, with an estimated average price of $10.47.

Cohanzick Management, LLC reduced to a holding in FG New America Acquisition Corp by 99.25%. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.11%. Cohanzick Management, LLC still held 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cohanzick Management, LLC reduced to a holding in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp II by 84.98%. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.07%. Cohanzick Management, LLC still held 33,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cohanzick Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp by 52.91%. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $11.15, with an estimated average price of $10.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.87%. Cohanzick Management, LLC still held 153,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cohanzick Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp by 81.05%. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $11.08, with an estimated average price of $10.44. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.7%. Cohanzick Management, LLC still held 37,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cohanzick Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Tecnoglass Inc by 92.5%. The sale prices were between $6.59 and $12.02, with an estimated average price of $8.22. The stock is now traded at around $17.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Cohanzick Management, LLC still held 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.