Cohanzick Management, LLC Buys Mason Industrial Technology Inc, Vector Acquisition Corporation II, Omnichannel Acquisition Corp, Sells RMG Acquisition Corp II, Omnichannel Acquisition Corp, TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp

- New Purchases: MIT.U, VAQC, OCA, ACND, TSIBU, RMGCU, AAC.U, GLBLU, AMPI.U, ANZUU, GGPIU, FMIVU, DISAU, GIGGU, TWNI.U, TWNT.U, EJFAU, WPCB.U, CFVIU, PDOT.U, OEPWU, CLRMU, HLAH, CTO, CBAH, SVOK, SHACU, KURIU, CRHC.U, MSDAU, FRXB.U, GTPBU, GPACU, GPACU, FOREU, JCICU, VGII.U, ATHN.U, FINMU, ZWRKU, LOKB, RESCU, LIII.U, PNTM.U, FCAX.U, WPCA.U, GIIXU, GMIIU, GNACU, NRACU, RXRAU, KIIIU, DHBCU, GTPAU, GSQD.U, KAIIU, SNII.U, LOKM.U, HIIIU, TMAC.U, HIMS, NTP, NSH, NSH, SPFR, GME, FGPRQ, SATS, THMAU, DHCAU,
- Added Positions: GOLD, CTAC, MMP, ASAQ, TEKK, DCPH, TEN,
- Reduced Positions: FGNA, EDTXU, EDTXU, SVAC, HZAC, PINE, OACB, TGLS, CCO, VST, NTIP, BWL.A,
- Sold Out: RMGBU, OCA.U, TSIAU, LCY, ALTUU, CTAQU, GNPK.U, FAII, CRHC, SVOKU, XPOA, CTAC.U, LOKB.U, GFX.U, CFIVU, TEKKU, XPOA.U, GHVIU, RAACU, CMLF, CBAH.U, CFII, SPFR.U, OAS, EEFT, JPM, MS, FIII, PTMN, GDYN, ARC,
For the details of Cohanzick Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cohanzick+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Cohanzick Management, LLC
- Mason Industrial Technology Inc (MIT.U) - 1,550,186 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vector Acquisition Corporation II (VAQC) - 1,216,498 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Omnichannel Acquisition Corp (OCA) - 815,352 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (ASAQ) - 647,322 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57%
- Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp (ACND) - 488,622 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. New Position
Cohanzick Management, LLC initiated holding in Mason Industrial Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.55%. The holding were 1,550,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vector Acquisition Corporation II (VAQC)
Cohanzick Management, LLC initiated holding in Vector Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.03%. The holding were 1,216,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Omnichannel Acquisition Corp (OCA)
Cohanzick Management, LLC initiated holding in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10.64, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.97%. The holding were 815,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp (ACND)
Cohanzick Management, LLC initiated holding in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $11.06, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 488,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp II (TSIBU)
Cohanzick Management, LLC initiated holding in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.88, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 437,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ares Acquisition Corp (AAC.U)
Cohanzick Management, LLC initiated holding in Ares Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $10.79, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 290,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Cohanzick Management, LLC added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 1303.33%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 84,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp (CTAC)
Cohanzick Management, LLC added to a holding in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp by 29.32%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.38. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 407,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)
Cohanzick Management, LLC added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $40.34 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $43.69. The stock is now traded at around $48.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 35,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH)
Cohanzick Management, LLC added to a holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.39 and $56.73, with an estimated average price of $46.6. The stock is now traded at around $32.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tenneco Inc (TEN)
Cohanzick Management, LLC added to a holding in Tenneco Inc by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $12.71, with an estimated average price of $10.92. The stock is now traded at around $13.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: RMG Acquisition Corp II (RMGBU)
Cohanzick Management, LLC sold out a holding in RMG Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.36 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $11.36.Sold Out: Omnichannel Acquisition Corp (OCA.U)
Cohanzick Management, LLC sold out a holding in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.65, with an estimated average price of $10.79.Sold Out: TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp (TSIAU)
Cohanzick Management, LLC sold out a holding in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. The sale prices were between $10.65 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $13.95.Sold Out: Landcadia Holdings III Inc (LCY)
Cohanzick Management, LLC sold out a holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.47.Sold Out: Altitude Acquisition Corp (ALTUU)
Cohanzick Management, LLC sold out a holding in Altitude Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $15.68, with an estimated average price of $11.47.Sold Out: Carney Technology Acquisition Corp II (CTAQU)
Cohanzick Management, LLC sold out a holding in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $11.08, with an estimated average price of $10.47.Reduced: FG New America Acquisition Corp (FGNA)
Cohanzick Management, LLC reduced to a holding in FG New America Acquisition Corp by 99.25%. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.11%. Cohanzick Management, LLC still held 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp II (EDTXU)
Cohanzick Management, LLC reduced to a holding in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp II by 84.98%. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.07%. Cohanzick Management, LLC still held 33,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp II (EDTXU)
Cohanzick Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp by 52.91%. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $11.15, with an estimated average price of $10.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.87%. Cohanzick Management, LLC still held 153,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Horizon Acquisition Corp (HZAC)
Cohanzick Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp by 81.05%. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $11.08, with an estimated average price of $10.44. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.7%. Cohanzick Management, LLC still held 37,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS)
Cohanzick Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Tecnoglass Inc by 92.5%. The sale prices were between $6.59 and $12.02, with an estimated average price of $8.22. The stock is now traded at around $17.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Cohanzick Management, LLC still held 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.
