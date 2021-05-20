Cohanzick Management, LLC Buys Mason Industrial Technology Inc, Vector Acquisition Corporation II, Omnichannel Acquisition Corp, Sells RMG Acquisition Corp II, Omnichannel Acquisition Corp, TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cohanzick Management, LLC Buys Mason Industrial Technology Inc, Vector Acquisition Corporation II, Omnichannel Acquisition Corp, Sells RMG Acquisition Corp II, Omnichannel Acquisition Corp, TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cohanzick Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Mason Industrial Technology Inc, Vector Acquisition Corporation II, Omnichannel Acquisition Corp, Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp, Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp II, sells RMG Acquisition Corp II, Omnichannel Acquisition Corp, TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp, Landcadia Holdings III Inc, Altitude Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cohanzick Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cohanzick Management, LLC owns 90 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cohanzick Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cohanzick+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cohanzick Management, LLC
  1. Mason Industrial Technology Inc (MIT.U) - 1,550,186 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Vector Acquisition Corporation II (VAQC) - 1,216,498 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp (OCA) - 815,352 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (ASAQ) - 647,322 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57%
  5. Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp (ACND) - 488,622 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Mason Industrial Technology Inc (MIT.U)

Cohanzick Management, LLC initiated holding in Mason Industrial Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.55%. The holding were 1,550,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vector Acquisition Corporation II (VAQC)

Cohanzick Management, LLC initiated holding in Vector Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.03%. The holding were 1,216,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Omnichannel Acquisition Corp (OCA)

Cohanzick Management, LLC initiated holding in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10.64, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.97%. The holding were 815,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp (ACND)

Cohanzick Management, LLC initiated holding in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $11.06, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 488,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp II (TSIBU)

Cohanzick Management, LLC initiated holding in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.88, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 437,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ares Acquisition Corp (AAC.U)

Cohanzick Management, LLC initiated holding in Ares Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $10.79, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 290,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Cohanzick Management, LLC added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 1303.33%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 84,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp (CTAC)

Cohanzick Management, LLC added to a holding in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp by 29.32%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.38. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 407,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Cohanzick Management, LLC added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $40.34 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $43.69. The stock is now traded at around $48.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 35,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH)

Cohanzick Management, LLC added to a holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.39 and $56.73, with an estimated average price of $46.6. The stock is now traded at around $32.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tenneco Inc (TEN)

Cohanzick Management, LLC added to a holding in Tenneco Inc by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $12.71, with an estimated average price of $10.92. The stock is now traded at around $13.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: RMG Acquisition Corp II (RMGBU)

Cohanzick Management, LLC sold out a holding in RMG Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.36 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $11.36.

Sold Out: Omnichannel Acquisition Corp (OCA.U)

Cohanzick Management, LLC sold out a holding in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.65, with an estimated average price of $10.79.

Sold Out: TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp (TSIAU)

Cohanzick Management, LLC sold out a holding in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. The sale prices were between $10.65 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $13.95.

Sold Out: Landcadia Holdings III Inc (LCY)

Cohanzick Management, LLC sold out a holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.47.

Sold Out: Altitude Acquisition Corp (ALTUU)

Cohanzick Management, LLC sold out a holding in Altitude Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $15.68, with an estimated average price of $11.47.

Sold Out: Carney Technology Acquisition Corp II (CTAQU)

Cohanzick Management, LLC sold out a holding in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $11.08, with an estimated average price of $10.47.

Reduced: FG New America Acquisition Corp (FGNA)

Cohanzick Management, LLC reduced to a holding in FG New America Acquisition Corp by 99.25%. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.11%. Cohanzick Management, LLC still held 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp II (EDTXU)

Cohanzick Management, LLC reduced to a holding in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp II by 84.98%. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.07%. Cohanzick Management, LLC still held 33,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp II (EDTXU)

Cohanzick Management, LLC reduced to a holding in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp II by 84.98%. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.07%. Cohanzick Management, LLC still held 33,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Starboard Value Acquisition Corp (SVAC)

Cohanzick Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp by 52.91%. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $11.15, with an estimated average price of $10.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.87%. Cohanzick Management, LLC still held 153,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Horizon Acquisition Corp (HZAC)

Cohanzick Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp by 81.05%. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $11.08, with an estimated average price of $10.44. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.7%. Cohanzick Management, LLC still held 37,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS)

Cohanzick Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Tecnoglass Inc by 92.5%. The sale prices were between $6.59 and $12.02, with an estimated average price of $8.22. The stock is now traded at around $17.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Cohanzick Management, LLC still held 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cohanzick Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Cohanzick Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cohanzick Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cohanzick Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cohanzick Management, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider