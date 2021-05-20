HN Saltoro Capital, LP Buys Green Plains Inc, Sunnova Energy International Inc, Invitae Corp, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Amazon.com Inc

- New Purchases: NVTA, AMTX, SE, TPX, RICK, LB, AACQ, BLDR, DMTK, BILI, NTRA, BSY, LSPD, CHK, SYNA, EVR, OUT, VECO, TWLO, DLTR, GH, EHC, STPK, NSTG, PCT, EVH, PAR, BBIO, AWH, ARDX, NOG, PPGHU, DCRNU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, ENNVU, SD,
- Added Positions: GPRE, NOVA, ADPT, CLNY, BALY, AHCO, RVNC, SAIL, BSGM, RCM, MRNS, AEO, IIVI,
- Reduced Positions: XOP, CHX, WLL, NMTR, LPLA, MU, RVI,
- Sold Out: SPY, AMZN, GM, SPR, SGMS, EHTH, HRI, AES, SRPT, FCX, DVN, MSTR, LFAC, SYF, WBT, ACA, IAC, WPX, ONEW, BMRN, PROS, NR, IFF, FTCH, PETQ, MTCH, DE, VALE, CW, Z, CLDR, QEP, LYFT, COF, GDS, LUV, WYNN, PHM, VG, GLUU, SNAP, ZNGA, PINS, HWM, AGCO, CZR, ALLY, ECPG, NLS, CNX, RUN, PRG, AXP, IMVT, STAR, NDRA, ZS, NTLA, TPIC,
For the details of HN Saltoro Capital, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hn+saltoro+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HN Saltoro Capital, LP
- Green Plains Inc (GPRE) - 958,553 shares, 29.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.59%
- Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) - 238,129 shares, 11.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 220.71%
- Invitae Corp (NVTA) - 172,863 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) - 159,100 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1036.43%
- Aemetis Inc (AMTX) - 90,000 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
HN Saltoro Capital, LP initiated holding in Invitae Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $56.93, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $26.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.54%. The holding were 172,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aemetis Inc (AMTX)
HN Saltoro Capital, LP initiated holding in Aemetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.84 and $24.52, with an estimated average price of $11.11. The stock is now traded at around $11.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)
HN Saltoro Capital, LP initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $226.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 6,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK)
HN Saltoro Capital, LP initiated holding in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.62 and $70.86, with an estimated average price of $53.9. The stock is now traded at around $67.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 20,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)
HN Saltoro Capital, LP initiated holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.4 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $32.38. The stock is now traded at around $36.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: L Brands Inc (LB)
HN Saltoro Capital, LP initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 18,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Green Plains Inc (GPRE)
HN Saltoro Capital, LP added to a holding in Green Plains Inc by 46.59%. The purchase prices were between $12.81 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $22.96. The stock is now traded at around $29.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.42%. The holding were 958,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA)
HN Saltoro Capital, LP added to a holding in Sunnova Energy International Inc by 220.71%. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $54.12, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $27.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.64%. The holding were 238,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)
HN Saltoro Capital, LP added to a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp by 1036.43%. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $54.33. The stock is now traded at around $34.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.68%. The holding were 159,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Colony Capital Inc (CLNY)
HN Saltoro Capital, LP added to a holding in Colony Capital Inc by 102.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.43 and $6.97, with an estimated average price of $5.62. The stock is now traded at around $6.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 303,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ballys Corp (BALY)
HN Saltoro Capital, LP added to a holding in Ballys Corp by 75.40%. The purchase prices were between $46.5 and $73.63, with an estimated average price of $59.28. The stock is now traded at around $53.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 28,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO)
HN Saltoro Capital, LP added to a holding in AdaptHealth Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $30.44 and $40.15, with an estimated average price of $35.28. The stock is now traded at around $24.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
HN Saltoro Capital, LP sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
HN Saltoro Capital, LP sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)
HN Saltoro Capital, LP sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11.Sold Out: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)
HN Saltoro Capital, LP sold out a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $33.87 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $42.74.Sold Out: Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)
HN Saltoro Capital, LP sold out a holding in Scientific Games Corp. The sale prices were between $37.49 and $50.66, with an estimated average price of $44.86.Sold Out: eHealth Inc (EHTH)
HN Saltoro Capital, LP sold out a holding in eHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $47.85 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $63.77.
