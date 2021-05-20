Logo
HN Saltoro Capital, LP Buys Green Plains Inc, Sunnova Energy International Inc, Invitae Corp, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Amazon.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company HN Saltoro Capital, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Green Plains Inc, Sunnova Energy International Inc, Invitae Corp, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, Aemetis Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Amazon.com Inc, ChampionX Corp, Whiting Petroleum Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HN Saltoro Capital, LP. As of 2021Q1, HN Saltoro Capital, LP owns 59 stocks with a total value of $88 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HN Saltoro Capital, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hn+saltoro+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HN Saltoro Capital, LP
  1. Green Plains Inc (GPRE) - 958,553 shares, 29.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.59%
  2. Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) - 238,129 shares, 11.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 220.71%
  3. Invitae Corp (NVTA) - 172,863 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) - 159,100 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1036.43%
  5. Aemetis Inc (AMTX) - 90,000 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Invitae Corp (NVTA)

HN Saltoro Capital, LP initiated holding in Invitae Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $56.93, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $26.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.54%. The holding were 172,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aemetis Inc (AMTX)

HN Saltoro Capital, LP initiated holding in Aemetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.84 and $24.52, with an estimated average price of $11.11. The stock is now traded at around $11.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

HN Saltoro Capital, LP initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $226.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 6,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK)

HN Saltoro Capital, LP initiated holding in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.62 and $70.86, with an estimated average price of $53.9. The stock is now traded at around $67.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 20,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)

HN Saltoro Capital, LP initiated holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.4 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $32.38. The stock is now traded at around $36.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: L Brands Inc (LB)

HN Saltoro Capital, LP initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 18,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Green Plains Inc (GPRE)

HN Saltoro Capital, LP added to a holding in Green Plains Inc by 46.59%. The purchase prices were between $12.81 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $22.96. The stock is now traded at around $29.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.42%. The holding were 958,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA)

HN Saltoro Capital, LP added to a holding in Sunnova Energy International Inc by 220.71%. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $54.12, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $27.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.64%. The holding were 238,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)

HN Saltoro Capital, LP added to a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp by 1036.43%. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $54.33. The stock is now traded at around $34.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.68%. The holding were 159,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Colony Capital Inc (CLNY)

HN Saltoro Capital, LP added to a holding in Colony Capital Inc by 102.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.43 and $6.97, with an estimated average price of $5.62. The stock is now traded at around $6.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 303,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ballys Corp (BALY)

HN Saltoro Capital, LP added to a holding in Ballys Corp by 75.40%. The purchase prices were between $46.5 and $73.63, with an estimated average price of $59.28. The stock is now traded at around $53.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 28,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO)

HN Saltoro Capital, LP added to a holding in AdaptHealth Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $30.44 and $40.15, with an estimated average price of $35.28. The stock is now traded at around $24.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

HN Saltoro Capital, LP sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

HN Saltoro Capital, LP sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)

HN Saltoro Capital, LP sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11.

Sold Out: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)

HN Saltoro Capital, LP sold out a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $33.87 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $42.74.

Sold Out: Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)

HN Saltoro Capital, LP sold out a holding in Scientific Games Corp. The sale prices were between $37.49 and $50.66, with an estimated average price of $44.86.

Sold Out: eHealth Inc (EHTH)

HN Saltoro Capital, LP sold out a holding in eHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $47.85 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $63.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of HN Saltoro Capital, LP. Also check out:

1. HN Saltoro Capital, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. HN Saltoro Capital, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HN Saltoro Capital, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HN Saltoro Capital, LP keeps buying
