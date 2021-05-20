Freemont Management S.A. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Sensient Technologies Corp, Fastly Inc, General Motors Co

New Purchases: TDOC, MP, VRT, BDX, SE, FVRR, SQM, PING,

TDOC, MP, VRT, BDX, SE, FVRR, SQM, PING, Added Positions: AMZN, GOOGL, AAPL, SHW, MSFT, PBI,

AMZN, GOOGL, AAPL, SHW, MSFT, PBI, Reduced Positions: GM, GOLD,

GM, GOLD, Sold Out: SXT, FSLY,

Investment company Freemont Management S.A. Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, MP Materials Corp, sells Sensient Technologies Corp, Fastly Inc, General Motors Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Freemont Management S.A.. As of 2021Q1, Freemont Management S.A. owns 69 stocks with a total value of $571 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Freemont Management S.A.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/freemont+management+s.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 251,600 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.87% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 126,200 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.95% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,350 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 137.10% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,500 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.91% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 437,300 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio.

Freemont Management S.A. initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $136.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Freemont Management S.A. initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 216,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Freemont Management S.A. initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $18.07 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $23.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 278,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Freemont Management S.A. initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $242.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Freemont Management S.A. initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $226.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Freemont Management S.A. initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $192.77 and $323.1, with an estimated average price of $246.34. The stock is now traded at around $171.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Freemont Management S.A. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 137.10%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3231.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 7,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Freemont Management S.A. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 90.91%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2271.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Freemont Management S.A. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 40.87%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 251,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Freemont Management S.A. added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $281.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 119,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Freemont Management S.A. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.95%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 126,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Freemont Management S.A. added to a holding in Pitney Bowes Inc by 148.00%. The purchase prices were between $6.33 and $13.63, with an estimated average price of $8.58. The stock is now traded at around $7.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Freemont Management S.A. sold out a holding in Sensient Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $70.53 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.85.

Freemont Management S.A. sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $86.21.