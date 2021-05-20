Freemont Management S.A. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Sensient Technologies Corp, Fastly Inc, General Motors Co

- New Purchases: TDOC, MP, VRT, BDX, SE, FVRR, SQM, PING,
- Added Positions: AMZN, GOOGL, AAPL, SHW, MSFT, PBI,
- Reduced Positions: GM, GOLD,
- Sold Out: SXT, FSLY,
These are the top 5 holdings of Freemont Management S.A.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 251,600 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.87%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 126,200 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.95%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,350 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 137.10%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,500 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.91%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 437,300 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio.
Freemont Management S.A. initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $136.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MP Materials Corp (MP)
Freemont Management S.A. initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 216,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)
Freemont Management S.A. initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $18.07 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $23.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 278,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Freemont Management S.A. initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $242.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)
Freemont Management S.A. initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $226.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)
Freemont Management S.A. initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $192.77 and $323.1, with an estimated average price of $246.34. The stock is now traded at around $171.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Freemont Management S.A. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 137.10%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3231.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 7,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Freemont Management S.A. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 90.91%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2271.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Freemont Management S.A. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 40.87%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 251,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Freemont Management S.A. added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $281.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 119,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Freemont Management S.A. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.95%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 126,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI)
Freemont Management S.A. added to a holding in Pitney Bowes Inc by 148.00%. The purchase prices were between $6.33 and $13.63, with an estimated average price of $8.58. The stock is now traded at around $7.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT)
Freemont Management S.A. sold out a holding in Sensient Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $70.53 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.85.Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)
Freemont Management S.A. sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $86.21.
Here is the complete portfolio of Freemont Management S.A..
1. Freemont Management S.A.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Freemont Management S.A.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Freemont Management S.A.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Freemont Management S.A. keeps buying
