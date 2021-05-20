Logo
Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, SPDR Retail ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ciovacco Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, SPDR Retail ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ciovacco Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ciovacco Capital Management LLC owns 32 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 375,142 shares, 29.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.19%
  2. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 87,834 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.14%
  3. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 59,753 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 827.12%
  4. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 83,655 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.20%
  5. Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 63,105 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 50,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $31.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 22,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 827.12%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.7%. The holding were 59,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 91.14%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 87,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 928.47%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 156,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 41.20%. The purchase prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 83,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 56.69%. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $233.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 16,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 31.82%. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $99.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 60,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12.

Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

Sold Out: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.



