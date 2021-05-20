Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, SPDR Retail ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR

- New Purchases: XLE, SCHE,
- Added Positions: VTV, RSP, XLF, SCHX, SCHM, SMH, SCHB, ITB, VOO, KRE, SPHB, TLT, IEF, RYT,
- Reduced Positions: VUG, XRT, XLY, QQQ, FTEC, SCHA, VGT, SPLG, SOXX, FDN, XLI, SLV, GOVT,
- Sold Out: SCHG, IWF, XLK, TAN, GLDM, GDX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 375,142 shares, 29.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.19%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 87,834 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.14%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 59,753 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 827.12%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 83,655 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.20%
- Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 63,105 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
Ciovacco Capital Management LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 50,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Ciovacco Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $31.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 22,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Ciovacco Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 827.12%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.7%. The holding were 59,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Ciovacco Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 91.14%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 87,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Ciovacco Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 928.47%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 156,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
Ciovacco Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 41.20%. The purchase prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 83,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Ciovacco Capital Management LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 56.69%. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $233.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 16,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Ciovacco Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 31.82%. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $99.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 60,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Ciovacco Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Ciovacco Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12.Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Ciovacco Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.Sold Out: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)
Ciovacco Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09.Sold Out: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
Ciovacco Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Ciovacco Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC.
