Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Buys Immunocore Holdings PLC, Butterfly Network Inc

New Purchases: IMCR, BFLY,

Investment company Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Current Portfolio ) buys Immunocore Holdings PLC, Butterfly Network Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. As of 2021Q1, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation owns 7 stocks with a total value of $656 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bill+%26+melinda+gates+foundation/current-portfolio/portfolio

CureVac NV (CVAC) - 3,134,780 shares, 43.71% of the total portfolio. Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) - 2,777,777 shares, 21.71% of the total portfolio. BioNTech SE (BNTX) - 1,038,674 shares, 17.29% of the total portfolio. Immunocore Holdings PLC (IMCR) - 1,630,148 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio. New Position Atreca Inc (BCEL) - 1,396,644 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation initiated holding in Immunocore Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $36.3 and $56.34, with an estimated average price of $44.6. The stock is now traded at around $34.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.58%. The holding were 1,630,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation initiated holding in Butterfly Network Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.05 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $19.3. The stock is now traded at around $10.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 1,011,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.