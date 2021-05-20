AH Equity Partners V, L.L.C. Buys Roblox Corp

New Purchases: RBLX,

Investment company AH Equity Partners V, L.L.C. Current Portfolio ) buys Roblox Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AH Equity Partners V, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q1, AH Equity Partners V, L.L.C. owns 2 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AH Equity Partners V, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ah+equity+partners+v%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) - 8,601,063 shares, 99.18% of the total portfolio. Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 23,261 shares, 0.82% of the total portfolio. New Position

AH Equity Partners V, L.L.C. initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 23,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.