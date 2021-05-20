AH Equity Partners V, L.L.C. Buys Roblox Corp

Investment company AH Equity Partners V, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys Roblox Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AH Equity Partners V, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q1, AH Equity Partners V, L.L.C. owns 2 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of AH Equity Partners V, L.L.C..
1. AH Equity Partners V, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. AH Equity Partners V, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. AH Equity Partners V, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AH Equity Partners V, L.L.C. keeps buying
For the details of AH Equity Partners V, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ah+equity+partners+v%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AH Equity Partners V, L.L.C.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) - 8,601,063 shares, 99.18% of the total portfolio.
- Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 23,261 shares, 0.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
AH Equity Partners V, L.L.C. initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 23,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.
