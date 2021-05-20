Bluegrass Capital Partners LP Buys Kansas City Southern, Cintas Corp, NeoGames SA

New Purchases: KSU, CTAS, XPEL,

KSU, CTAS, XPEL, Added Positions: NGMS, LBRDK, MA, TDG, BKI, DNB, SMAR,

NGMS, LBRDK, MA, TDG, BKI, DNB, SMAR, Reduced Positions: MCO, BLL,

Investment company Bluegrass Capital Partners LP Current Portfolio ) buys Kansas City Southern, Cintas Corp, NeoGames SA, XPEL Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bluegrass Capital Partners LP. As of 2021Q1, Bluegrass Capital Partners LP owns 17 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) - 550,000 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.00% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 35,000 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.67% TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 21,000 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.67% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,000 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 40,000 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. New Position

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $295.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.1%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $318.12 and $360.04, with an estimated average price of $338.54. The stock is now traded at around $342.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP initiated holding in XPEL Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.17 and $63.51, with an estimated average price of $53.86. The stock is now traded at around $75.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP added to a holding in NeoGames SA by 111.11%. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $42.79, with an estimated average price of $31.91. The stock is now traded at around $46.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 285,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 43.18%. The purchase prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32. The stock is now traded at around $160.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Black Knight Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $72.05 and $88.35, with an estimated average price of $80.6. The stock is now traded at around $71.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.