Bluegrass Capital Partners LP Buys Kansas City Southern, Cintas Corp, NeoGames SA

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bluegrass Capital Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys Kansas City Southern, Cintas Corp, NeoGames SA, XPEL Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bluegrass Capital Partners LP. As of 2021Q1, Bluegrass Capital Partners LP owns 17 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bluegrass Capital Partners LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bluegrass+capital+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bluegrass Capital Partners LP
  1. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) - 550,000 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.00%
  2. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 35,000 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.67%
  3. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 21,000 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.67%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,000 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio.
  5. Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 40,000 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $295.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.1%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cintas Corp (CTAS)

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $318.12 and $360.04, with an estimated average price of $338.54. The stock is now traded at around $342.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: XPEL Inc (XPEL)

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP initiated holding in XPEL Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.17 and $63.51, with an estimated average price of $53.86. The stock is now traded at around $75.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NeoGames SA (NGMS)

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP added to a holding in NeoGames SA by 111.11%. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $42.79, with an estimated average price of $31.91. The stock is now traded at around $46.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 285,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 43.18%. The purchase prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32. The stock is now traded at around $160.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Black Knight Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $72.05 and $88.35, with an estimated average price of $80.6. The stock is now traded at around $71.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bluegrass Capital Partners LP. Also check out:

